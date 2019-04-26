These Tweets About Iron Man In 'Avengers: Endgame' Will Completely Destroy You

Avengers: Endgame has only been out for a day or so now, but already the fans who have seen it are lining up on Twitter to talk about the film's plot. Most guessed this would be the last movie for Robert Downey Jr., who plays Iron Man. It was his first standalone film back in 2008 that started it all, it only made sense for him to be the one to finish it in Endgame. These tweets about Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame show that fans will be devoted until the end. Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow.

More to come...