If you currently are, or at any point have been, a tween boy heartthrob, chances are you have a signature hairstyle fans adore, and Harry Styles most certainly does — or, at least, he did. It seems Styles has decided to change up his look, and these tweets about Harry Styles's new haircut will make you LOL, because fans did not see this change coming. Granted, Styles has changed up his look quite a few times since his One Direction days, but pretty much everyone agrees that this new, shorter chop is his most drastic yet.

Styles has always been the kind of male celeb that's known for his dreamy, swoopy, run-your-fingers-through-it hair. When he first hit the scene with 1D way back when, he had a fluffy, wavy 'do that was a perfect 50:50 split between Justin Bieber vibes and The Beatles vibes, which is pretty much the perfect male hairstyle, please don't fight me on this. After that, he proceeded to let his mane grow, and embraced his long curls for on-stage hair flips and the like. As a musician slash heartthrob, this new look was still deemed completely acceptable.

Here's little Harry back in 2010, with the 'do that made us all fall in love...

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jumping to 2015, his longer waves elevated him from a cute teen to a full-grown hottie:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lately, though, it seems Styles is looking to go shorter than ever before.

I started to notice this at the start of 2019, when his strands looked noticably more tame than they'd been in the past:

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When I saw him at the 2019 Met Gala, I was shook by how short and tidy his strands looked:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fast-forward to this very moment, and a fan just shared a post on Instagram of Styles and his latest cut. Spoiler alert; it's even shorter:

Oh! I don't dislike it, I'm just...surprised? Styles has always been a pushed-back, swoopy-haired fellow, so to see him style his short strands towards the front of his face is so unexpected. That said, the cut does look fab paired with that ~hint~ of facial hair. Love a good soul patch.

Not everyone on Twitter is a fan of the new look, though:

Styles's true fans are quick to defend him and his hair, pointing out that he can obviously cut it however he pleases:

While others are trying to get on board, regardless of their personal opinions:

And many think the whole conversation is a bit ridiculous:

News flash: Harry Styles is one of the most talented musicians we have in 2019, and he's going to thrive with short hair, long hair, swoopy hair, curly hair, or no hair. His talent lies not in his strands, people! That said, I can remember the genuine blow to the heart I felt when Nick Jonas first shaved off his curls, so I understand why some younger fans are feeling a little ~emotional~. Shout out to Harry for trying out a new 'do — as always, I think it looks fab.