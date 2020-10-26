Harry Styles knows how to make a statement, and he's made plenty in 2020 alone. From the eyebrow-raising mustache he was spotted sporting earlier this year, to the visuals for his songs including "Watermelon Sugar," Styles has brought some much-needed joy to a year that's been a doozy due in part to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, these tweets about Harry Styles' "Golden" music video will leave you smiling for the rest of the week.

Styles dropped "Golden" in 2019 as is the fifth release from his 2019 album, Fine Line. The song followed the dominant debuts of his first four singles off the record: "Lights Up," "Adore You," "Falling," and "Watermelon Sugar."

On Friday, Oct. 23, Styles' team teased a photo from the "Golden" music video on his official Instagram account, simply captioning it with the name of the song. Two days later on Sunday, Oct. 25, a short teaser clip surfaced, getting fans even more excited for what was to come.

Styles debuted the music video on Monday, Oct. 26, and fans instantly fell in love with it, from the singers adorable outfits — including a yellow rain hat — to his facial expressions. Check out the tweets below.

More to come...