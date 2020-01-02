It's hard to go back to work after a long holiday break, but at least you're not alone. No matter how much you're dreading your schedule after the break, these tweets about going back to work after the holidays will make you feel so seen. You aren't the only one who's struggling to get back into the workflow.

If you took two weeks off for the holiday season, it's especially difficult to get back into the groove. Even if you only had a couple of days off during the holidays, you may still feel a little bit ~off~ at work. It's natural, because once you're in vacay mode — even if it's only for a day or two — it's hard to get back to your normal schedule without feeling the effects of your break. Let's be honest, transitioning from holidays to work is difficult AF, especially if you've grown accustomed to sitting around the fire while drinking eggnog and downing cookies and pie.

Fortunately, those back at work can be at peace knowing many people are in the exact same situation. People are sounding off on Twitter, and the tweets about the struggle to get back to work might even help you crack a smile as you try to remember your passwords.

Some might have a real issue with waking up after two weeks off:

Sometimes it's so easy to hit that snooze button:

Those who have to ease back into the work flow are finding it difficult:

TBH, going back to work might feel like you're excavating some cryptic message:

If time at work seems to pass very slowly after you've been on vacay, there are plenty of others who understand:

And then there's the joy of small talk with coworkers after coming back to work when you're definitely not into being there:

Do you remember that great feeling you got when you left the office for vacation? I'm sure it contrasts well with the feeling of coming back after New Year's Day.

There are some users, however, who never left work or didn't take a full two weeks, so take a moment to feel for them:

The struggle to get back in a routine is real, but as the Wildcats say, "We're all in this together!"