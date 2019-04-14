Well, my fellow Westerosis, members of the Night's Watch, and honorary Faceless Men, our big day has finally come. After an unbearably long wait (it's hard to believe it's been almost two years!) Game Of Thrones Season 8 is officially premiering as of Sunday, April 14, and in all honesty, I could not be more ready. It seems as though most GOT fans kind of have the same mindset right now, though, and if you haven't already seen each and every one these tweets about Game Of Thrones' premiere day, they include a mix of super relatable emotions. I'm quite literally beside myself at this moment in time.

In my eyes, it seemed as though Game Of Thrones season 8 would never come. But after far too long a wait, it looks like it finally has. Everyone is undeniably excited, others are on the verge of tears, and some simply don't know what to expect. All I know for sure is that I'm sitting on the edge of my seat, waiting for that 10 p.m. EST premiere time in T minus 12 hours. The Night King is definitely going to shine in these final few episodes, if you ask me, and I'm anticipating some serious bloodshed.

A number of fans who have been watching GOT from the start are unspeakably relieved that winter is finally coming today. I mean, really — season seven came out in July 2017, so it's pretty hard to believe the wait is finally over. Understandably, most of Twitter is simply relieved it's back, and TBH, I'm with all of them.

Others are simply feeling sentimental about all of this right now. True fans have stuck with the show for eight years straight (crazy, right?) and the first episode of the last season happens to be premiering today. It's devastating, exciting, and overall incredibly bittersweet. I'm hoping for the best here, but I truly don't know what to think.

In some U.S. cities such as Chicago, Illinois, it happens to be snowing today, and many think it might actually be a sign. Winter is finally here, y'all, and in my eyes, it's more exciting than any snow day could ever be.

Then, alas — there are the few outliers out there who don't watch Game Of Thrones, and obviously, they are making a point to tweet about it. Whatever, guys — you're missing out big time. To quote Unella, "shame."

Whether you're planning to attend a Game Of Thrones premiere party, if you're channelling your inner Mother Of Dragons and riding off to an organized event, or if you're simply going to it in bed at home with your dogs (ugh, dreams!), tonight is definitely going to be one for the books. Definitely make sure to document the entire experience with one of Snapchat's GOT lenses, and remember — "never forget what you are, for surely the world will not."