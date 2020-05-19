The internet is buzzing about the redesign of the Froot Loops mascot. More specifically, fans aren't so happy about Toucan Sam's new look, which includes a new fluorescent beak and visible teeth. These tweets about Froot Loops' Toucan Sam don't hold back about the changes to the colorful mascot.

The cereal company unveiled the newly designed Toucan Sam in a commercial on Tuesday, May 5. It was also shared on the brand's YouTube page, and the description says, "Toucan Sam is here with new adventures and a brand new look." Then on May, 8, the official Froot Loops Instagram account shared an Instagram post with a photo of the newly designed bird — rainbow beak and all — and a message that says, "Meet Toucan Sam." Toucan Sam was introduced in 1963, and his beak was used to represent the colors in the cereal, but this new design adds a bit more flair.

The Twittersphere in particular is sharing their brutal opinions on the bird's new look, using the hashtag #NotMyToucanSam. Some commented that Toucan Sam now looks more like an anime character than the tropical bird it was modeled after, while others critiqued his new beak. Some even lamented bringing back a retro design instead, and some shared their own iterations of how they'd like to see the bird "fixed." Check out these tweets that reveal how fans are feeling about the whole situation.

People are poking fun at the latest version of Toucan Sam. One Twitter user asked, "Is anyone really surprised? I'm not."

One user called it a "disaster."

It's also crushing many people's fond childhood memories of the mascot.

Many users aren't seeing the point in changing the current design.

This isn't the first time fans have complained about a character's redesign.

Toucan Sam's new "beak-mouth" is getting plenty of attention from fans.

Some users tried their own hands at redesigning the new Toucan Sam.

Others just threw in the towel and called for the comeback of the mascot's even more retro design.

The overall vibe was a pretty hard "no."

With so much frenzy over the news, user @JW_cartoonist called on the Twittersphere to "stop freaking out" over a cereal mascot.

According to a statement from the Kellogg All Family, Toucan Sam’s appearance has changed throughout the years in order "to keep him up to date and continue to experiment with how this adventurer can best connect to today’s culture."

So if you're not a fan of this newest iteration, just hold on — there's a good chance Sam will transform again in the future.