These Tweets About Facebook's New Company Brand Are So Not Here For It

ICYMI, it's the end of an era where Facebook is concerned. According to a blog post from the company shared on Monday, Nov. 4, the tech giant is now rebranding from Facebook to the all upper-case FACEBOOK, and unsurprisingly, social media has something to say about the new all-caps look. These tweets about Facebook's new company brand show people are scratching their heads about the logo update in light of everything the social media platform has been fielding over the last couple of weeks.

On Nov. 4, Facebook's Chief Marketing Officer Antonio Lucio revealed why the company took the unexpected step, sharing that it is hoping to differentiate the umbrella Facebook company (which owns platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp) from the Facebook app.

"Today, we’re updating our company branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook. We’re introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding," he wrote.

"The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app," he concluded. The brand even shared an image of what the new FACEBOOK-owned apps will look like with the update:

While changing the Facebook name to the all-caps FACEBOOK might not be a big deal on its own, it's significant as the switch comes amidst growing pressure on the company and founder Mark Zuckerberg. Not only did Zuckerberg recently testify before the House Financial Services Committee about its new cryptocurrency project, Libra, but the tech giant has recently come under fire for its policy on political ads. Facebook's controversial political free speech policy, which is vague about its fact-checking policy on political ads, coupled with Zuckerberg's testimony, has kept the company's name in the headlines in recent weeks.

So, it's safe to say some people on Twitter are not here for the sudden font and all-caps makeover, especially considering many people already know what products Faceboook owns and it seems like the brand has more pressing matters to address, like the gray area in the Facebook's political ad policy that Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) pointed out during Zuckerberg's congressional testimony last month.

Really, it just seems like people don't want FACEBOOK screaming at them.

Facebook's rebranding attempt comes shortly after Twitter’s founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey, announced via the platform on Oct. 30 that the company will cease all political ads.

"This isn’t about free expression," he said about the company's decision, which will go into effect Nov. 22. "This is about paying for reach. And paying to increase the reach of political speech has significant ramifications that today’s democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle. It’s worth stepping back in order to address."

Zuckerberg has yet to reveal if Facebook has any plans to change its political ad and privacy policies in light of Twitter's news, but it looks like the brand is hoping that a new logo makeover will change the conversation for now.