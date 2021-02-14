After one of the speediest impeachment trials in American history, the results are finally in. Through a 57-43 vote on Saturday, Feb. 13, the Senate confirmed their decision to acquit former President Donald Trump on charges relating to his alleged role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. While Congress has come to a clear conclusion on the matter, what does the public have to say? These tweets about Donald Trump's impeachment acquittal are so disappointed.

Although a historic seven Republicans found the former President guilty, a two-thirds majority of 67 votes was necessary to convict him. The Senate's decision to acquit Trump arrives just a few weeks after a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists breached the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, in an apparent attempt to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's win in the November 2020 election. Lawmakers and staff were forced to hide from the mob, and at least five people were killed. On Jan. 13, the House moved to impeach Trump for the second time for incitement of insurrection relating to his role in allegedly inciting the events, both via a protracted campaign to convince his followers the election had been stolen, as well as during a rally the morning of the riot. Representatives for Trump did not previously respond to Elite Daily's request for comment regarding the impeachment or the riot. But his attorney, Michael van der Veen, claimed the former President was "vindicated" by the Senate's decision to acquit him.

"He had a good day in court today," van der Veen said on Feb. 13. "The political witch hunt that they had, that the Democrats had thrown at him was defeated, so he should feel quite pleased."

Of course, Twitter is in an uproar about the news, and people all over the internet are up in arms about the results of Trump's second impeachment trial.

During the trial, prosecutors made the argument that acquitting Trump would excuse his role in instigating the riot and simultaneously create a new standard by which presidents could get away with dangerous behavior. "If you don’t find this a high crime and misdemeanor today, you have set a new terrible standard for presidential misconduct in the United States of America,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, who led the impeachment prosecution team, said during the closing arguments on Feb. 11.

Now that Trump has been acquitted, many are wondering what's next for the former president. Hopefully, America won't have to see any more impeachment trials any time soon.