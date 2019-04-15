For most of us, there are a few days of the year that are worth celebrating: Christmas, Halloween, birthdays, and of course... the Game of Thrones premiere. On Sunday, April 14, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premiered, and people all across the world tuned in on their TVs (and computer screens) to watch. While watching, people couldn't help but point out some irony in the show related to a certain United States president, and these tweets about Donald Trump and the wall in Game Of Thrones are too good to ignore.

For the one percent of people who don't actually watch GoT, here's a quick recap on the show and how it relates to President Donald Trump. In the show, the Wall is made of ice and stretches across the north to separate the seven kingdoms of Westeros from the White Walkers, also known as the army of the dead. Well, during the Season 7 finale, the army of the dead ends up tearing half the Wall down, rendering it, basically, useless.

So, how does this relate to Trump? In case you haven't tuned into the news for the past two years, the Trump administration has talked about building a wall between the southern border of the United States in order to keep Mexican immigrants from entering the country. Unlike GoT, this wall has yet to be built, but judging from how the Wall turned out in the show, it might not be the best solution. Fans on Twitter couldn't stop themselves from pointing out the irony.

Even though some similarities between GoT and the Trump administration are just too hilarious to ignore, the border wall between the United States and Mexico is an issue that President Trump isn't letting go of anytime soon. Over the past year, the president has doubled down in his support of building the wall and has assured the public that it will be built. However, little progress has been made so far, mainly because Trump has yet to obtain the $5.7 billion from Congress in order to fund it.

If this was the GoT universe, maybe building that wall would be easier for Trump, but since Democrats in the United States' Congress haven't been the biggest fans of the idea, there's been some pushback. On Dec. 22, 2018, the United States underwent a government shutdown that lasted over a month Trump and Congress members couldn't come to an agreement about funding for the border wall. During the shutdown, Trump proposed a deal that if Congress approved the funding, he would offer temporary protections for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allows more than 700,000 young immigrants who arrive in the United States to attend school and work. However, that compromise failed, and despite the government reopening on Jan. 25, Trump still couldn't clinch the $5.7 border wall funding. Since then, the president declared a national emergency on Feb. 15 to fund what he called a "humanitarian and security crisis" at the border.

Television is something that should be an escape from reality, but sometimes, even fiction can be eerily similar to reality. So, let's set aside the irony for a moment, sit back, and enjoy GoT.