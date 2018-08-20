The eighth grade spelling bee was a truly scarring experience for me. After failing to spell the word "discombobulate," I hid my face for about a week. While that spelling bee still haunts me to this day — mostly because I didn't end up winning that dang iPod shuffle — I've found solace in the fact that President Donald Trump most likely wouldn't have won, either. So, if you haven't already seen these tweets about Donald Trump misspelling "counsel," they're honestly hilarious (and they might also make you feel a little better about losing that spelling competition, TBH).

I don't know about you, but I spent this past Sunday eating Cheetos and surfing the internet. However, it looks like Donald Trump spent the day tweeting, because what else would he be doing? His latest spree was focused on a recent New York Times article, which reported that White House Counsel Don McGahn had been speaking to Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling, something Trump clearly isn't happy about. However, Trump might have been a little blinded by his anger, as he misspelled "counsel" — repeatedly.

According to Merriam Webster, a counsel can be defined as "advice given especially as a result of consultation." A council, on the other hand, is defined as "a group elected or appointed as an advisory or legislative body." Both are words, though they don't mean the same thing. Trump, however, tweeted "councel," in three separate tweets, and that isn't actually a word in the English language.

A majority of the Twitterverse is simply baffled that Trump doesn't know how to spell "counsel." It's a pretty simple word, and it's also quite relevant to his job. You would think that he'd know how to spell it, and clearly, Twitter is beyond mind-blown. I know I am.

This ridiculous spelling mistake has also inspired a large portion of Twitter to bring back Trump's other infamous spelling and English mistakes.

For example, when he kept using the word "bigly" during a presidential debate in September 2016, when he decided "Nambia" was a real place in September 2017 (it's Namibia), or when he tweeted the non-existent word, "covfefe," in May 2017, which rattled brains around the world.

The word choices and spelling choices Trump makes are extremely entertaining, and the Twittersphere can't help but bring them back.

Some are even making and posting memes about this disgraceful spelling error. I mean, in all honesty, Trump kind of deserves it. If you're going to publicly embarrass yourself with heinous spell check slip-ups, be prepared for some super humiliating (and super funny) memes about it. For real.

Spelling can be hard — even I can attest to that. The President misspelling "counsel," particularly on multiple occasions, however, is pretty astonishing. Maybe Trump should consider hiring an on-call spell-checker, or it might be time for him to start actually re-reading his tweets. In the meantime, at least it's good for a laugh.