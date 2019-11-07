These Tweets About Donald Trump Jr. On 'The View' Are Absolutely Wild

The Trump family isn't stranger to controversy, and this latest Trump news proves nothing has changed. A familiar Trump family member was in the hot seat while speaking on a morning talk show on Thursday, Nov. 6. When it comes to drama, Twitter is all over it, and these tweets about Donald Trump Jr. on The View don't hold back on the commentary.

Trump Jr. appeared on morning talk show The View alongside girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to discuss his upcoming book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us. Trump Jr. was quickly grilled by co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, and Abby Huntsman about his father's controversial comments and policies throughout his presidency. Trump Jr. was asked a series of questions, including President Trump's controversy with the Khans as well as his decision to share the alleged name of the whistleblower, who shared information concerning Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. If that weren't enough, during the conversation Trump Jr. turned the controversy back onto the co-hosts. Trump Jr. accused Behar of sporting blackface, in which Behar responded that she had dressed as a black woman for Halloween in the past, but denied wearing blackface.

The interview was wild to say the least, and Twitter was ready at their keyboards to share their thoughts on the matter.

The ladies weren't holding back on Trump Jr. Hostin, a lawyer, asked Guilfoyle (who also holds a law degree) whether she advised Trump Jr. that revealing a whistleblower's name is a federal crime, which Trump Jr. claimed was not the case. Hostin delivered the ultimate clapback to Trump Jr.'s denial by simply stating, "My law degree says it is." The crowd immediately broke into applause.

Believe it or not, the interview didn't stop there. McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona, told Trump Jr. that his family has "hurt a lot of people" and criticized his father's treatment of Gold Star Families in the United States. McCain asked Trump Jr. whether hurting these families "makes [him] feel good." Trump Jr. replied it did not, but followed up by saying he and his family got into politics because "[they] wanted to do what's right for the American people."

The drama was endless throughout the entire interview, but it didn't stop there. After the segment aired, both Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle took to Twitter to poke fun at "triggering" The View co-hosts, connecting it back to his upcoming book. And it all comes full circle.