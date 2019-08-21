It'd be naive to think any couple on Bachelor in Paradise is ever totally safe from rocky waters, since there are always other options out there. That’s been the case for Demi and Derek, since Demi’s been juggling feelings for him and another person. Demi was open and honest about how conflicted she felt, but that didn't make the situation any easier for Derek. In fact, it came with a whole lot of tears. These tweets about Derek crying on Bachelor in Paradise show just how much love Bachelor Nation has for him.

Derek and Demi hit it off right away, but that couldn't change the fact that Demi was already in the middle of another relationship that started before Paradise. Throughout all her time building a relationship with Derek this season, Demi was conflicted because she still had feelings for the woman she'd been seeing before Paradise, Kristian. When Demi told Derek about Kristian, he responded with understanding and openness. He told Demi that he didn't want to stop fighting for what they have. But all that changed during Week 3 in Paradise when Demi couldn't handle juggling the two relationships anymore. Demi told Chris Harrison that she didn't want to lead Derek on. "It crushes me to think about hurting someone," she said. But, even though Demi didn't want to hurt Derek, it didn't stop his tears from flowing, as they usually do.

Derek took the news of Demi's other relationship pretty well, pointing out that it doesn't matter to him whether Demi had feelings for another man or a woman. He simply was emotional over the fact that Demi's feelings were split. Derek said that he was just "feeling every feeling" he could feel. He also said, "It definitely makes me question, 'Am I always out of my league?'" which definitely tugged at a lot of fans' heartstrings.

Derek said that he felt like Demi was pulling back and that he just wanted their connection to return. However, his hope started to fade as soon as Kristian herself walked onto the beach. Derek realized that Demi having her girlfriend there would make it much harder for him to strengthen his connection with her.

As soon as Kristian arrived in Paradise, Demi realized that she only wanted to be with her. That meant that she needed to talk to Derek, and it was time for a conversation that he did not want to have.

"I think you're the best dude on this beach," Demi told Derek. "I'm really glad that you were here." She went on to tell him that she realized she needed to be with Kristian.

"I hate that you're going to be hurting because you're so amazing and you're so wonderful and I've had to much fun with you," Demi told Derek.

Derek responded with a lot of maturity, but he was still hurt by Demi's decision. "I'm glad that you're moving towards what makes you happier and while that sucks to know it's not me I don't get to decide that," Derek said.

Derek was really upset because he felt like he was always put in a position where he's not enough for someone else. "I feel like I'm in the same situation over and over again where someone picks someone else over me," Derek said.

Demi assured Derek that he is enough, but that didn't make it any easier for Derek to take this rejection.

"I hold it in but it's all so much," Derek said as he cried some more.

Even through it all, fans are still wishing for Derek to meet his person.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues on Monday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

