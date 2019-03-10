Like most sleep-lovin' folk out there, I'm only really a fan of Daylight Saving Time when it works to my advantage (aka when I get an extra hour of shut-eye). So you could probably imagine how upset I was when I realized that last night's clock change — unfortunately — did not work in my favor. And it seems as though the rest of the world is pretty jarred by that one lost hour too, based on these tweets about Daylight Saving Time on March 9. They are so not here for the time change.

Some cranky, sleep-deprived folk out there in the Twitterverse are rather troubled by the annual time change, while others actually seem far too tired to be upset. And while losing an hour doesn't sound like a serious problem in theory, believe me when I say it's actually downright horrific. Every minute of sleep always makes a difference in my book, and to be completely honest, I could go for a nap right this second. I am so here for each and every one of these distressed, sleepy tweeters, so check out there responses, below.

Even Queer Eye's level-headed life advice god, Karamo Brown, is evidently upset about the bi-annual tradition. He took to Twitter hinting that Daylight Saving Time should be canceled for all eternity. TBH, I might have to agree with him.

In his distressed tweet, Brown said, "I still don’t understand why we do Daylight Saving. It’s an outdated practice. I want my hour back." UGH, I definitely feel you right now, dude.

A few positive Patties out there, on the other hand, are feeling relatively optimistic about it all. I guess a lost hour forces you to be slightly more productive than usual, doesn't it?

Hm, I want a sip of whatever coffee you're drinking right now.

It turns out Daylight Saving Time takes a major toll on your sleep schedule, far beyond the actual night when you have to move your clocks an hour ahead. According to Anthony Komaroff, M.D., the Steven P. Simcox/Patrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, who wrote in an article on the topic for the Harvard Health Blog, a one-hour shift in your sleep cycle — whether it's added or taken away — can change your sleep schedule for up to a week. Komaroff explained it might cause you to wake up earlier than usual, have trouble falling asleep at your usual bedtime, or to randomly wakeup during the night. Eek, no thank you!

Losing an hour of sleep might not sound like a big deal to some, but trust me — it makes a difference. Nobody likes to be deprived of their sweet, sweet shut-eye, as you can tell based on Twitter's reaction to the bi-annual tradition. To be totally honest, I could get behind Karamo Brown's idea to eliminate Daylight Saving Time for all eternity... I'll do whatever it takes to sleep the same exact amount all year long.