If you can't get enough of re-watching every single episode of Schitt's Creek, you'll want to hit pause soon, because Dan Levy (aka David Rose) is hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday, Feb. 6. The Emmy-winner will host the show while Phoebe Bridgers is set to perform, and it's sure to be a must-watch. If you're excited about his first time hosting, you're not alone, because these tweets about Dan Levy hosting Saturday Night Live are so hype.

Saturday Night Live announced Dan Levy's SNL hosting date on Friday, Jan. 22 in a Twitter post, revealing he's set to be one of the first few hosts of 2021. Captioned "Hello, 2021," the tweet featured a trio of sticky notes for each guest host, along with the air dates and the musical guests. Since shooting to stardom through the hit CBC and Pop network show Schitt's Creek, Levy has been busy picking up Emmy wins. With Levy's comedy chops from Schitt's Creek — which he created, wrote, starred in, and occasionally directed episodes for — fans aren't going to want to miss a minute of his first-ever SNL appearance. Is it too much to hope that someone throws in an, "Ew, David?"

The tweet also announced two other hosts signed on for 2021 — The Office alum John Krasinski (Jan. 30) and Regina King (Feb. 13).

You could say that fans are losing it over the announcement, because "Like Beyoncé, [he] excels as a solo artist.”

Some fans joked that Alexis Rose should be there too to sing her hit song, "A Little Bit Alexis."

Of course, the sweetest reaction came from Dan's dad, Eugene Levy, and some other celebs like Jesse Tyler Ferguson got in on the celebration as well.

And there are many, many GIFs and memes:

Don't forget to mark your calendar for Saturday, Feb. 6, because Levy's SNL episode airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.