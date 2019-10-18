I don't think Grey's Anatomy fans ever fully recovered from Cristina Yang leaving the show. After all, she is Meredith Grey's person, and the two of them together were everyone's favorite twisted sisters. The besties stopped being able to see each other every day once Cristina left Grey Sloan, but fans have been treated to a few exciting mentions of Cristina's name every now and then in the years since she left. On Oct. 17, audiences got to see a special long-distance interaction between the two friends, and these tweets about Cristina texting Meredith on Grey's Anatomy show just how excited fans were to see their mini-reunion. Warning: Spoilers for Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 4 follow.

When Cristina (Sandra Oh) left in Season 10, she moved away from Seattle to lead a cardio-thoracic department at a hospital in Switzerland. But just because she's far away, that doesn't mean she isn't still there for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) during her times of need. Meredith's latest crisis involves her getting fired and getting her medical license suspended over an insurance fraud scandal. In Thursday night's episode, after she tried to pitch an essay about medicine to a publication, she inadvertently published a list of grievances she has with the medical field, and specifically, with Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, where her friend and mentor Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is still the chief. As soon as Meredith's list went live, everyone knew it would ruffle a whole lot of feathers, and Cristina made sure to text Meredith to check in on her.

After Meredith's article went public, Cristina sent her person a text message that read, "Move to Switzerland before Bailey murders you in her sleep." I mean, any time an original character has a cameo on Grey's Anatomy, it's exciting for fans. But when it's a cameo from an absolute fan-favorite like Cristina, fans are over the moon, as evidenced by their many tweets.

It's nice to know that even though Meredith is at a low point in Seattle, her person is still there for her all the way across the world. Cristina's offer for Meredith to join her in Switzerland seems like it could actually be a viable option for Meredith, especially since Bailey isn't showing any signs of forgiving Meredith any time soon. Could there be a Switzerland-based spinoff of Grey's Anatomy in the future?

Cristina was spot-on in her assessment of Bailey's anger. At the end of the episode, Meredith visited Bailey at the hospital to try to smooth things over. She explained that she loves the hospital and that she basically grew up in it. But, Bailey still seemed pretty hurt by all the harsh things Meredith had to say about the hospital, especially since she and Meredith had been so close. "I was your friend, your mentor, and every time you needed me I was there," Bailey said. Meredith left Bailey's office without them reconciling, and it doesn't seem like they will anytime soon. Maybe that move to Switzerland isn't such a bad idea for Meredith.

Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.