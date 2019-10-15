After Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) was fired from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital at the end of Season 15 of Grey's Anatomy, fans have been patiently (or for some, not-so-patiently) waiting for her return to surgery. But, as Season 16 has progressed, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) has stuck with her decision to keep Meredith from the operating room. Fans are pretty upset, especially because they think Bailey is being a hypocrite. It turns out, Pompeo herself might agree with them. Ellen Pompeo's tweet about Bailey firing Meredith on Grey's Anatomy provides the validation dedicated fans are looking for.

Just to recap for Grey's fans who haven't been keeping up with Meredith recently: At the moment, Meredith Grey is not a surgeon. She committed insurance fraud in order to give a young pediatric cancer patient the care she needed. Bailey fired Meredith because of her transgression, and now Meredith's medical license is in jeopardy, too. In the most recent episodes of Season 16, Bailey was still pretty angry with Meredith for breaking the law while on the job. However, a lot of fans have pointed out that Bailey committed a very similar crime herself a few seasons back, and so she might be acting a little hypocritical.

In the Season 5 episode "Dream a Little Dream of Me," Bailey told Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) to change the time on the clock so that a patient's insurance would still cover his treatment. Fans on Twitter have pointed out that this was insurance fraud on Bailey's part, so she shouldn't be so hard on Meredith for doing something similar now.

And it's not only fans who are speaking out now. In response to someone's tweet pointing out Bailey's hypocrisy, Pompeo retweeted the fan and wrote, "I love when the fans remember stuff I don’t!!!" with some hands-up emojis and a heart. To me, it looks like Pompeo is definitely rooting for her character to get her job back, too.

Other fans on Twitter have also pointed out that Bailey's clock example isn't even the only other time the doctors of Grey Sloan have fudged the rules without consequences. One fan noted that Bailey took matters into her own hands without permission in another instance. They wrote: "Bailey gave a patient inactivated HIV without the parents' consent to save the child. Bailey was always the 'doing the right thing despite the consequences' type of person, because she knew the system was broken. So what changed?"

In an attempt to make sense of it all, another fan suggested Catherine Fox's (Debbie Allen) personality traits may have rubbed off on Bailey, since they've been spending more time together. The tweet says, "She’s been around Catherine too much!!! I’ve never liked Catherine, but I really don’t like what she’s turned Bailey into."

Only time will tell whether Bailey will come around to forgiving Meredith. But one thing is for sure: Grey's Anatomy just isn't the same without Meredith Grey working in the hospital.

Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.