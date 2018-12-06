Twitter is always at its peak when it's filled with Bachelor live-tweeting, and those stellar posts are just a month away from being back on our feeds. Now that Season 23's trailer and contestants are revealed, we can start getting excited about roses, fantasy leagues, and tipsy eliminations again. The announcement of the 30 women on Colton Underwood's season has inspired plenty of tweets, foreshadowing what memes we can expect in January. These tweets about Colton's Bachelor contestants will definitely get you in the mood for Monday night wine and tears.

Host Chris Harrison announced the women competing for 26-year-old Colton's heart in a Facebook livestream on Dec. 6. He did the same when introducing Bachelorette Becca Kufrin's contestants earlier this year, and any longtime Bachelor fan has figured out how to crack Chris's poker face by now. Although you might be busy analyzing his expressions for clues on which woman makes it far, Twitter has already dissected the information Chris spilled about the contestants. So, which little quirk is worth including in your drinking game on premiere night?

While we previously met three of Colton's women during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, we've seen snippets in the season trailer of who might stir trouble among the group. Clips show one woman confronting another about making Colton feel uncomfortable, while another argues with at least one other contestant about gossiping behind her back. Sounds like your typical Bachelor fare, right?

But now with some extra info on the women , Bachelor Nation has singled out a few contestants.

Season 23 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

More to come...