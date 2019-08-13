There are some Bachelor in Paradise couples every fan has an easy time rooting for. And then, there's Cam and Caelynn. Cam Ayala became famous for rapping even when no one asked him to during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. Now that he's in Paradise, he's set his sights on Caelynn Miller-Keyes from Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor. The only issue, though, is that Cam is a bit more into the potential relationship than Caelynn is, and fans have noticed. These tweets about Cam and Caelynn on Bachelor in Paradise show just how uncomfortable Bachelor Nation is with the idea of them as a couple.

Cam gave Caelynn his rose during the first Rose Ceremony of BIP Season 6, so it's clear he has some feelings for her. Caelynn accepted Cam's rose, but she gave off considerably less passionate vibes. The day after the Rose Ceremony, Cam took Caelynn to a cabana for some alone time. During their conversation, Cam laid out all his feelings for Caelynn, and I mean he really laid it all out. In fact, Cam prepared a three-page note listing all the things about his time with Caelynn that stood out to him so far, and it was a lot for Caelynn (and audiences at home) to take in.

Part of the issue was that Caelynn clearly didn't have the same strong feelings that Cam did.

But Cam was convinced he and Caelynn will end up together at the end of Bachelor in Paradise. He said his and Caelynn's "connection can weather anything" and he wants to give Caelynn everything he can. It seemed like a big stance to take after just one conversation together, but for Cam, it was all he needed to believe he would propose to Caelynn at the end of the season.

Cam explained he has big plans to start a family, telling the camera he dreams about making two phone calls: One to his future wife's family to ask for their blessing to propose, and one to his family to tell them he's engaged. He said he's born to be a husband and father, and he plans to get engaged by the end of Bachelor in Paradise.

However, all of Cam's plans to propose to Caelynn started to seem like less of a reality once Mike Johnson showed up in Mexico. Cam and Mike butted heads when they were both contestants during Hannah's season of The Bachelorette, especially once Mike pointed out Cam's seemingly attention-seeking ways to Hannah. The tension between the two men grew even greater when Mike chose to take Caelynn out on a one-on-one date. Cam was pretty upset about it, and spent some alone time by the water while he waited for Caelynn to return.

Unfortunately for Cam, Caelynn and Mike seemed to really hit it off during their one-on-one date, so the chances of Cam and Caelynn getting engaged at the end of Bachelor in Paradise are looking less and less likely.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.