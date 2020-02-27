These Tweets About BTS' Second "ON" Music Video Are So Overwhelming

Get ready to be absolutely overwhelmed. BTS has finally released the music video for their lead single on Map Of The Soul: 7 and, as was expected, it's out of this world. On top of a fantastic dance break, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V execute the most epic storyline that has ARMYs going absolutely wild. These tweets about BTS' second "ON" music video show just how blown away fans are with every tiny detail.

In the past eight weeks, BTS has had ARMYs on their toes waiting for this day to come with their various promotions in the U.S. As always, the second BTS makes a move like this, ARMYs flood Twitter with their adoration, thoughts, GIFs, memes, and more. The release of the second music video for their Map Of The Soul: 7 lead single was no exception — especially since the video was legitimately like a mid-evil war movie with its own epic backstory.

On first viewing, some obvious things had ARMYs gasping for air, like the clearest look at Jungkook's arm tattoos they've gotten thus far.

And while the video mostly followed that aforementioned mid-evil, war movie storyline, the dance break in the middle (probably BTS' battle scene equivalent) gave ARMYs heart palpitations.

Some immediately noticable movie references were also scattered throughout, like the wall from Maze Runner and a massive rock that looks exactly like Pride Rock from The Lion King.

When ARMYS dug into the video deeper, they started to notice tons of easter eggs hidden throughout the video.

But overall, ARMYs just can't get over how epic the whole thing was.

Whenever BTS drops a new video, it's hard not to wonder if they can possibly top their last one, but "ON" makes it abundantly clear there's no limit to what you can expect from these boys. Check out the video below and see for yourself.