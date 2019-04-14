BTS made their Saturday Night Live debut as musical guests on April 13, and it was so freaking amazing. I mean, the K-pop group's comeback is officially happening, and the seven boys pretty much killed it on the show. They performed their new single "Boy With Luv" from Map of the Soul: Persona, and then they brought the house down with their Love Yourself-era classic, "Mic Drop" for their first appearance on the 30 Rock stage. And, of course, ARMY lost its collective mind on Twitter during both performances because this was just so huge for the boys. I mean, it was the first time we got to see them perform the title track from their new album, Map Of The Soul: Persona! Still, fans were somewhat bummed that they didn't get to see their fave boys in a skit, because they have EPIC comedic timing that would have been perfect for an SNL skit. But, alas, the boys only performed (which was epic in itself). But the boys announced something that's even better than a skit: that they'll be performing with Halsey at the Billboard Music Awards! These tweets about BTS' BBMAs performance announcement during SNL show how excited ARMYs are!

The announcement came in a commercial shortly after the boys' performed "Boy With Luv" for the first time on SNL.

Check out the BTS ARMY's reactions!

This news doesn't exactly come as a surprise to the BTS ARMY. Once it was announced that the Billboard Music Awards would take place on Wednesday, May 1 this year instead of on a Sunday like usual, fans began to suspect that BTS' attendance at the show may have been a factor in the shift in tradition. Sure enough, a short time later, it was announced that the boys' U.S. leg of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour would take place over the course of every weekend in May 2019, meaning that if the BBMAs took place on a Sunday that month, the boys would not be able to attend.

But the BBMAs now taking place on May 1, when the boys were presumably free, had fans suspecting an announcement of their attendance at the award show would come any minute. And they sure announced their performance in style!

What better way to announce their debut live performance of "Boy With Luv" with Halsey to the entire world than during their debut live performance of the song without her on SNL!

Fans are sure the boys are going to bring the house down come BBMAs night, just like they did on SNL!

And if the boys' brand new YouTube records for most views in 24 hours and the fastest music video to reach 100 million views for "Boy With Luv" don't make it clear, the BTS ARMY never comes to play. They have goals, and that goal is for BTS to go home with all the awards they're nominated for at the BBMAs! Sure, they don't really have a say when it comes to who wins for Best Duo/Group (it's not a fan-voted award), but ARMYs can sure make their support for BTS loud and clear on Twitter!

Good luck, BTS!