The red carpet at the Academy Awards is always full of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but when the fashionable pre-Oscars event kicked off on Sunday, Feb. 9, many viewers were left perplexed by one of the first celebs to hit the carpet. Reality TV superstar Blac Chyna shocked everyone by hitting the red carpet in a deep-cut black and blue gown, and her appearance left everyone asking one question. These tweets about Blac Chyna at the 2020 Oscars highlight the confusion of everyone who tuned into the red carpet.

The Oscars is always a night full of surprises, and those unexpected twists started very early for the 2020 Academy Awards when Blac Chyna was one of the very first stars to set foot on the red carpet ahead of the event. Of course, there is no question that Blac Chyna is a huge name and made a big splash in 2019, especially given the popularity of her "cut the cameras" meme all over the internet, but viewers could not help but be confused by her attendance at the Oscars. After all, Blac Chyna was not involved in any movies throughout 2019, so of course, she was not even eligible to be nominated for an award at the ceremony. The reality star's only projects in 2019 have been on television: she produces and stars in her own reality series The Real Blac Chyna on the Zeus Network and has appeared on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Right after Blac Chyna made her arrival, Twitter erupted with users trying to figure out why she was at the Oscars.

Despite the confusion over her presence at the awards show, Blac Chyna totally brought it with her red carpet look. The reality star rocked a floor-length black velvet gown with a plunging neckline and high slit on the side. The gown was accented by dark blue fring on her shoulders and the ends of her sleeves.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...