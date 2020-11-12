Billie Eilish finally released her latest single, "Therefore I Am," along with a brand new music video on Nov. 12, giving her stans more than enough to freak out over after making them wait since August for a new track. The new song is a follow-up to her most optimistic song to date, "My Future," which inspired a solo performance at the Democratic National Convention. Fans of the classic Billie Eilish we all know and love — the brooding, dark, and enchanting downtempo songstress — will be more than excited over her latest entry in her discography. The tweets about Billie Eilish's "Therefore I Am" will leave you as speechless as the video. Don't say she didn't warn you, since she said she was excited and ready for this one to drop on Instagram this week.

Eilish's music videos for her previous artistic era, tracks from her 2018 debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, were equally as haunting as the gloomy orchestrations for the songs themselves. Her label clearly spared no expense for the music videos' elaborate makeup, sets, and props, like the massive broken angel wings she donned for "All the Good Girls Go to Hell," and it seems this new 2020 era will be no different.

Obvi, fans on Twitter are losing it over the video.

And on Twitter, the madness continued. Fans were loving the video, and many called the song "Bad Guy" 2.0

Many were skeptical about Eilish's newest song out-performing her biggest hit to date. After all, certain magic just can't be recreated. When "Bad Guy" was first released in March 2019, it instantly caught fire with fans. After Eilish released the video for the song, it went on to rack up more than one billion views.

As Eilish embarks on a new chapter, only time will tell how far it will take her.