With just three episodes to go until the series finale of The 100, which is scheduled to air on Wednesday, Sept. 30, showrunners killed off one of the show's most beloved characters. Spoiler alert: Don't read on if you're not caught up on The 100. In a shocking move, Bellamy Blake was shot and killed by none other than Clarke Griffin — and viewers aren't having it. These tweets about Bellamy’s death on The 100 show fans are in mourning and confused about the decision after the devastating episode.

During the final moments of Wednesday, Sept. 9's episode, viewers were met with a massive surprise. In an attempt to protect Madi, Clarke tried to get Bellamy to give her Madi's sketchbook, saying she'd kill everyone if he refused. When he refused to hand it over, she made what many fans are calling a totally uncharacteristic decision and shot Bellamy in the chest.

It was a shocking and confusing turn of events considering the characters' history together, and some fans admitted they'd thought maybe Bellamy wasn't dead until actor Bob Morley confirmed the news in a spoiler Instagram post one day later.

“What a wild and life changing ride it has been," Morley captioned the post. "I am deeply grateful to all that have been involved in this production over 7 long years. I’d like to thank the Crew, Cast, Writers, Production office, Casting, Vancouver, CW and WB. And I want to thank the FANS that have gone along this journey with all of us. I have forged memories on and off set and at conventions that will burn brightly for the rest to my life. … Farewell Bellamy, it’s time for the big sleep, rest easy. You are finally free."

However, many fans took to social media to protest the decision, slamming creator Jason Rothenberg for writing an ending for Bellamy that was confusing given the context of the show and his long-running relationship with Clarke. Some compared the decision, which came near the end of The 100's seventh and final season, to Game of Throne's final season, which was widely criticized by fans.

Shortly after the episode aired, Rothenberg shared a statement about the writers' rationale behind Bellamy's death at the hands of Clarke, writing, "For seven seasons, The 100 has been a show about the dark things that humanity will do to survive and the toll those deeds take on our heroes’ souls. We knew Bellamy’s death had to go to the heart of what the show was all about: Survival. Who you’re willing to protect. And who you’re willing to sacrifice."

"His loss is devastating, but his life and his endless love for his people will loom large and affect everything that comes after, to the very end of the series finale itself," he concluded. "We thank Bob for his beautiful work over these long years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

While Bellamy's death is a huge loss for the fandom, here's hoping that The 100's final episodes tie up the show's loose ends and provide closure for fans.