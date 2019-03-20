Whether you're a big fan of Apple's wireless headphones or looking for a reason to jump on the AirPod bandwagon, Apple has some very good news for you. The company just announced some new upgrades that will make wireless listening even easier. As it goes with most major changes to our favorite tech, these tweets about Apple's new AirPods have people hyped AF for these new features. Get your wallet ready.

Apple announced on Wednesday, March 20, that they're making some changes to their classic AirPods and offering up a slew of new features. The first major change, according to Apple, is a newly designed H1 chip that is said to "[deliver] performance efficiencies, faster connect times, more talk time and the convenience of hands-free 'Hey Siri.'" That's right, you can now use Siri through your headphones, so asking "Hey, Siri, does my hair look good today," just became a whole lot easier. (BTW, her answer "I did not find any appointments for 'hair look' today" felt a little passive aggressive, but I'll let it slide.) Along with a chip upgrade, buyers also have the choice of purchasing second-gen AirPods with a regular case at $159, or with a wireless charging case for $199. You can also get just the wireless case for a cool $79.

Moving past the tech aspects for a bit, you can now actually have your AirPods engraved (I think I'll have mine say "AirPods"), just in case you lose them (?). But the best feature of all is that they're already on the market. Yeah, you read that right. If you're looking to upgrade, you can score a pair on Apple.com as of Wednesday or pick them up in stores the following week, according to Apple. With all these new features added, Twitter was obviously pretty excited.

While lots of tweeters were busy ogling over the newest features, there were a few folks out there who thought Apple came up short in one very specific aspect of their second generation of AirPods.

For those upset by Apple sticking with their classic white, there's some other Apple news that might soften the blow. Wednesday's AirPods announcement was just another in a week-long lineup of Apple news. On Monday, March 18, Apple dropped a doozy: they're revamping the iPad Mini for the first time since 2015, according to Bloomberg. It still has the same 7.9-inch screen, but it will support the Apple Pencil and feature an advanced retina display and a $399 price point. Apple also made the announcement that they're bringing back the iPad Air with a 10.5-inch screen that will start at $499 and also be compatible with the Apple Pencil, according to Bloomberg.

Following Monday's news, Tuesday, March 19, was all about upgrades to their 21.5 and 27-inch iMacs that got major internal boosts. According to CNet, they not offer eighth-gen six-core chips and can go up to eight-core Intel Core i9. If you're not really up on your tech jargon, basically they've outfitted their iMacs with power that you usually only see in more high-end gaming computers.

This week of Apple news is all supposedly leading up to March 25, when Apple is expected to announce it's very own streaming service to compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. According to The Verge, Apple originally made the "event announcement" on March 11 with a GIF that said "it's showtime": the same tagline they used when announcing Apple TV in 2006.

This is quite the week for Apple-ites, but I'm more concerned with how I'm ever going to get anything done if there's even more TV to binge watch. Send help.