It's no secret that Apple's AirPods are a status symbol for many people. You've probably seen people wearing them on your commute into the office or when you're at your local coffee shop. But, what you probably never expected to see was paintings from the past rockin' a pair of the tiny white headphones. Thanks to Twitter, now you can. These tweets about AirPods in famous works of art are seriously cracking me up, and I think Mona Lisa would agree.

The other day I wrote that the internet is a weird and wonderful place, and it really is the gift that keeps on giving. Some people on Twitter are having a field day with this latest viral trend of adding AirPods to famous works of art. I thought the Vans challenge was one of the funniest things I had seen as of late, but these pictures of historic paintings wearing AirPods takes the cake.

This all started when the Article Group — a nationwide creative marketing agency — presented a design challenge to all of Twitter. The tweet, which was sent on Wednesday, March 6 read, "Can someone start Photoshopping AirPods into famous works of art? That's my design challenge for you all." Clearly, Twitter was up for the challenge. At the time of publication, the tweet has over 1,000 likes and more than 180 retweets. That's not including the responses from users who worked their Photoshop magic to incorporate AirPods on famous works of art.

One of my favorites is this modern take on Grant Woods' classic American Gothic painting. You know, the one where two people are in front of a barn and the man is holding a pitchfork? Well, I'm happy to report that it's been reimagined and it's hilarious as ever. The couple is wearing AirPods, but the real kicker here is that instead of a pitchfork, the guy is holding one giant AirPod. Honestly, I may need a print of this to hang up in my house. It's that epic.

Then, you've got a portrait of Abraham Lincoln staring directly at the camera. He's lookin' super chic with a pair of AirPods in his ears. Safe to say ol' Honest Abe would be downright confused if he could come back and see the latest addition to his ears.

Or how about this image of Washington Crossing the Delaware? Emanuel Leutze's depiction of Washington's 1776 Christmas Day victory against the Hessians at Trenton during the Revolutionary War might not seem like a fit for the modern-day technology, but Washington sporting a pair of AirPods really brings this painting into the 21st century, no?

Here's a free idea: I'm still waiting for someone to work some Photoshop magic on Vincent Van Gogh's "Starry Nights" painting. When I think of famous art, this one definitely comes to mind first. If I had more time on my hands, I'd replace the bright yellow stars with AirPods.

If you're feeling inspired to get in on the photoshop action, go for it. Per a follow up tweet from @ArticleGroup, the agency is going to send the winner a trophy for all of their efforts. Hurry, though, because the winner is going to be announced on Thursday, March 7. It's all fun and games, but you might even get a legit award to show off if you win. I love it. Seriously, I can't stop laughing about these images. They are all so great. May the best tweet win.