The 2020 presidential election is finally here, and people across the country are tuned into every ballot that's counted. In Texas, polling places closed around 7 and 8 p.m. local time on Election Day, and as the votes rolled in, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took the early lead against Republican incumbent Donald Trump. While the state has yet to be called for either candidate as of 9:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 3, people on Twitter couldn't help but take matters into their own hands and try to manifest Texas turning blue. These tweets about a blue Texas in the 2020 election will give you a laugh during an otherwise anxiety-ridden election night.

Texas, which holds a whopping 38 electoral votes, went red in the 2016 presidential election, with 52.2% of the ballots casted for Donald Trump. It was no surprise — Texas has gone red in every presidential election over the past 40 years. The last time Texas went blue during a presidential election was in 1976, when Jimmy Carter beat incumbent Republican Gerald Ford. However, Texas is expected to swing blue again sooner rather than later, thanks to the "big five" counties in the state that are leaning more Democrat.

In 2020, that swing was apparent early on. During the first few hours of votes rolling in from the Lone Star State, Biden was in the lead. It was really something to see a big, blue Texas outline on Election Day projection maps. Twitter took notice, and some people sounded ready to sell their souls to keep the state blue.

Some people voiced the wild things they'd do to see Texas go blue during the 2020 presidential election.

Others tried to manifest the state into turning blue in hilarious ways, like pretending to hypnotize the state, or by saying "Texas blue" a million times and just hoping it would stick.

Other Twitter users couldn't help but just rejoice over the flip in colors.

There's still a lot up in the air in the 2020 presidential election, with votes still being counted in Texas and around the country. Only time will tell whether Texas will flip to blue or stay in its red comfort zone.