Although Cyber Monday might be over, you can still score incredible sales during Travel Tuesday, which is happening Dec. 3. Never heard of it? Well, prepare for your world to be rocked. Whether you're looking for a quick trip to a regional destination or a refreshing vacay at an international hotspot, these Travel Tuesday flight deals have you covered.

To start, Southwest Airline's Travel Tuesday sales began Monday, Dec. 2, and will run through 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, Dec. 5, so you'll have some major time to scour for the best deals. One-way fares start as low as $49, about the same price as your morning coffee for the next week (...so give it up, already, and take a vacation). To start planning your trip, you just need to use the low fare searcher on Southwest's Travel Tuesday website. You'll be able to pick from a list of departure cities and see the lowest fares offered. The are so many options to choose from, including a $49 flight from Atlanta, Georgia, to Nashville, Tennessee; a $59 flight from Las Vegas, Nevada, to San Jose, California; and a $77 one-way nonstop from Atlanta, Georgia, to Memphis, Tennessee.

Pola Damonte via Getty Images/Moment Open/Getty Images

Next, you won't want to miss out on JetBlue's Travel Tuesday sales, which began Monday, Dec. 2 and will run through Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET or local time, depending on which comes earlier. The website's low fare searcher allows you to choose your departure city, which will give you plenty of cheap fares on flights. You could find yourself on a sunny vacay with a $69 flight from Orlando, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas, or ringing in the new year with a $39 flight from Worcester, Massachusetts, to New York City.

Finally, you can take advantage of Delta's Travel Tuesday sales through Wednesday, Dec. 4. There are fares as low as $97 for flights from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Raleigh, North Carolina; $117 for flights from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Los Angeles, California; and $127 for flights from Boston, Massachusetts, to Orlando, Florida. There are even international steals for globetrotters, including $382 for flights from San Jose, California, to Paris, France, so get ready to explore the food and culture of another country.

With an exciting vacay to look forward to, 2020 is about to be your best year yet.