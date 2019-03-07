These Tiny Airbnb Houses Are Way Too Cute Not To Book With Your Bestie

Have you ever wanted to spend the night in one of those adorable tiny homes you've seen all over social media? Tiny homes are trending, and they've become more and more common in various hotspots throughout the world. They're the perfect Instagrammable retreats for you and one of your closest loved ones to have a sweet little getaway. A variety of options are listed on Airbnb, so you can easily book them. Specifically, these tiny Airbnb houses are way too cute not to book for a getaway with your bestie.

From a totally off-the-grid hut on a private island in Norway, to a cute fairy tale-inspired cottage in Western Massachusetts, there are many tiny homes to choose from, depending on where you're located and how far you'd like to travel. You and your bestie deserve to have a great getaway that allows you to completely relax and recharge from your day-to-day lives, and these little houses are great places to do just that.

Though these houses are adorable and picturesque, you best believe that they are actually really tiny. But because you and your bestie are super close, you'll have no problem navigating around these spots together. So, if you've ever wanted to have a tiny home getaway, you should definitely check any of these options out.

1 This Home Is A Beautiful Retreat For Lovers Of The Beach And The Mountains — Collingwood, Ontario, Canada Airbnb This tiny home in Collingwood is definitely worth visiting. (I mean, can we talk about that fresh interior design? It's made for the 'Gram.) According to the listing, the home is a short drive away from both Wasaga Beach and Blue Mountain Ski Resort, so you can visit it any time of the year and find something fun to do.

2 Fulfill Your Portland Vacay Dreams At This Cute Spot — Portland, Oregon Airbnb Portland is a trending destination. What better way to explore such an incredible city than by staying in a house as cute as this one? This tiny home is located in Northeast Portland, and is a short walk to the Alberta Arts District. To add to its charm, according to the listing there are chickens on the property, and you can grab eggs from their coop to make for breakfast.

3 This Home Is The Definition Of Comfy-Cozy — Katikati, Bay Of Plenty, New Zealand Airbnb A full kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and office space make up the 17 square meters that is this adorable New Zealand home. The bed and office space are lofted to make the most use of the vertical space in the home. It's surrounded lush green fields, and has huge windows to let a lot of natural light in.

4 Live Out Your Storybook Fantasies In This Airbnb — Tyringham, Massachusetts Airbnb Let's be real: This Airbnb cottage is what storybook dreams are made of. It looks like something straight out of The Lord of the Rings. There's no doubt that this is a beautiful spot for you and your bestie to have a fun fantastical retreat, so get ready to live out your princess dreams.