TikTok is all about the challenges, and there are plenty of hilarious ones you can try out with your BFFs and family members. You've probably seen the hilarious "Pass the Phone" challenge making rounds on the app lately. After all, the challenge is a great way to get everyone in on the TikTok fun, since you'll take turns calling out someone else's bad habits and least appealing qualities (in good fun, of course). These TikTok "Pass the Phone" challenge ideas will get your whole crew laughing.

Trying some challenges on TikTok is an easy way to show off your personality and sense of humor, and with the "Pass the Phone" challenge, you can get your family and friends involved. Doing the challenge is super simple — all you'll need to do is record yourself saying "I'm gonna pass the phone to someone who," and then fill in the rest of the sentence with a description like "the girl with who never goes to class" or "someone who's always late." BTW, it's important that the person you're passing the phone to doesn't hear what you're saying about them. The person who gets called out then continues the trend by passing it to someone else with a different quality.

Though the prompts can be literally anything, most people are using the opportunity to (lovingly) roast their friends over embarrassing traits or odd qualities. Of course, thinking of prompts to call out your friends can be tricky, especially if you're doing more than one round. Whether you're trying to reveal your SO's messy habits or your sibling's nonexistent dance moves, here are some "Pass the Phone" challenge ideas that'll help you get started.