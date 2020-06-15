These ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Details Will Get You Pumped For The New Season

The Witcher Season 1 was a fascinating exercise in adaptation, figuring out how to work in backstories of character from multiple sources. But though the result was a puzzle of timelines, not everyone was into trying to figure out what happened when. The number one complaint from fans was that the interwoven strands were too hard to follow and unnecessarily complicated. But showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has promised going forward the story will be more straightforward. These The Witcher Season 2 details explain how she plans to continue the story.

One reason Hissrich chose to interweave three different timelines together was the straightforward story from the short stories and novels would otherwise have left both Ciri and Yennefer out of Season 1 almost entirely. Hissrich wanted to make sure the opening season introduced all three main characters — Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer — properly. This way, fans could form their own opinions and feelings about Ciri and Yennefer without having those opinions colored by meeting them through Geralt's eyes, as they are in the books.

But now that all three primary characters are firmly established, it's time to bring them together. As Hissrich puts it, it's time for them to "come together as a family."

Speaking to The Wrap, Hissrich explains that this formation of a found family is the heart of the series.

It’s the most important part of the series for me. And when you start to imagine someone’s family, you also need to understand their family of origin. Sometimes that’s a mother and father, sometimes that’s blood relatives. For Geralt, it’s his brothers, it’s the brotherhood of the witchers. So I’m really excited to get back in and meet Vesemir, his father figure, for the first time and all of these men that he was raised with since he was seven years old.

But most of all, the relationship she's looking forward to focusing on is between Geralt and Ciri.

What I think is really fun about Geralt and Ciri is they are the most unexpected family you can imagine. You have a witcher whose sole job is to kill things for money and you have a little girl who is trying to escape her past and it’s like, how do they come together?... It’s not always pretty. They will argue. They will fight. It will be two strangers coming together for the first time and being told, ‘Nope, you’re gonna be together forever.’ I think that their growth together into being a father and daughter is one of my favorite parts of the series.

The Witcher Season 2 is slated to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2021.