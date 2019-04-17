It’s time to swap your fluffy eyeshadow brush for a clean lip brush, because these summer 2019 lipstick trends are all about spotlighting your sexy lips. However, you'll want to think twice when reaching for that dark plum or deep red bullet — bright pops of color are what summer dreams are made of this season.

If you're one to play it safe with your lip colors, that's all well and good, but just know that you should consider now the perfect time to really play with wilder colors and trends. Not really the bold type? Start out small with the below trends, maybe wearing them only once in a while and gradually increasing as you get used to them. Like exposure therapy for a fear of color, trying out new trends will only make you more confident with each attempt. Trust me. I went through about 10 years of braces up until my junior year of high school, and I felt like wearing any lipstick, let alone bright lip colors, was not an option for me. Fast forward about 10 years later and, while I'm still a little hesitant to try out bold lip colors, I remind myself that I can be comfortable with spotlighting my lips no matter what.

If you won't listen to me, listen to makeup artist and Elcie Cosmetics Brand Expert, Angie Mikaelian, who wants you to fight through your fear of color, too. I’ve asked the expert for the three lipstick trends she’s anticipating everyone will be rocking throughout the heated summer season, so be prepared. It's about to get hot in here.

Pops Of Pink

Pink knows no bounds when it comes to complexions. “Whether it’s a magenta-tinted, sheer lip balm or a high-pigment lipstick, this trend will suit all skin tones,” says Mikaelian. “Fuchsia is definitely trending at the moment, and the easiest way to incorporate it is in a fun way, like on your lips!”

Here are some lippies to try if you're already feeling this trend:

Eminence Organic Skincare Lip Trio $60 Dermstore Buy Now

Bright lip colors call for some lip TLC, especially if you’re trying to avoid a flaky lips situation. This trio from Eminence includes a lip exfoliator, a masque, and a balm, so you can be prepared for wherever your lips will take you.

Stila Stay All Day® Liquid Lipstick in Fiore $22 Sephora Buy Now

This liquid lipstick is a fan-favorite among Stila fans — it stays put for up to 12 hours and offers intense hydration with major pigment, too.

Huda Beauty Demi Matte Cream Lipstick in Passionista $20 Sephora Buy Now

Passionista, from the Huda Beauty Demi-Matte Lipsticks, is the ideal shade to nail this summer’s fuchsia lip trend. Bright pink with blue undertones just works. Period.

Center Dab

The center dab trend is a super easy trick for fuller-looking lips. “Take a shadow brush or your finger and dab some of your blush in the center of your bottom and top lip after you’ve applied your lipstick,” says Mikaelian. “This trick will make your lips look a little fuller and more vibrant.”

If this trend seems interesting to you, these picks below will help you nail it:

Charlotte Tilbury Beach Stick in Moon Beach $45 Charlotte Tilbury Buy Now

Rub your finger or a lip brush on this chubby stick and dab onto the center of your lips for the glowiest pout of your life.

NUDESTIX Cream Lip + Cheek Pencil in Blush $26 Sephora Buy Now

Use this two-in-one pencil for both the lips and cheeks for a sweet monochromatic look.

NARS Liquid Blush $30 Sephora Buy Nw

Dot a bit of this cult-favorite blush shade ("Orgasm") onto your lips for a lipstick look that just might bring the shade’s name to life.

Big And Bold

“Eyeshadow blending, contouring, and highlighting can be overwhelming for the girl on the go,” says Mikaelian. Instead of focusing on your killer eyeshadow look, change it up with a bold lipstick. “Whether it’s coral, fuchsia, or a deep burgundy, elevate your look on your lips!”

Here are some of the boldest, brightest colors to try for the summer:

Sephora Collection #LIPSTORIES in 37 Hot in Havana $8 Sephora Buy Now

I'm not sure what I love more on this Sephora Collection lippie: the packaging or the gorgeous coral pigment.

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Pandemonium $19 Sephora Buy Now

This bright purple shade from Urban Decay is as daring as it gets!

Benefit Cosmetics Punch Pop! Liquid Lip Color in Watermelon $18 Sephora Buy Now

With high-shine and major moisture, this Benefit lip color is ideal for summer.

Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Matte Lipstick in It's Happening! $21 Sephora Buy Now

Make magenta mainstream with this liquid lip color from Too Faced.