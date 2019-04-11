These Summer 2019 Hats Will Have You & Your Face Covered For Festivals, Vacations & Beyond
If a baseball cap is the only hat you've got in your closet, that needs to change stat. From straw and bucket styles to visors and berets, summer 2019 hats truly run the gamut and are definitely worthy of investing in. Look to any influencer, editor, runway, or major fashion enthusiast and you'll realize just how du jour the accessory truly is. Hats are also an easy way to make any look feel effortlessly cool, plus they save your face from harmful sun rays. A fashion trend that's good for you? Seems like a win-win.
Whether you're headed to Coachella this weekend and want something that fits in with a desert boho vibe or your style is more sporty-sleek and lends itself well to a streetwear-inspired style, the below roundup of hats will have an option you'll love. And because I know you're wondering, yes, it does include a few straw offerings—after the great giant-brimmed straw hat debacle involving designer Jacquemus and Bella Hadid went viral this summer, versions of the style with a more wearable feel have been having a major moment. It was only natural that a few options should be included in this list. Peruse it, pick one, and get shady.
Cali Cool
CREDO
$111
Tenth Street Hats
The ultimate festival hat, this lightweight woven style features a wide brim that'll help keep the sun out of your face and your eyes on the stage.
Orange Crush
Wythe Leather Band Felt Hat
$58
Free People
Why not pick a hat in a less common color to really amp up your outfit? This burnt orange style features a classic brimmed silhouette and is perfect for trips to the farmer's market and rooftop brunching alike.
Can't Be Tamed
Leopard Reversible Bucket Hat
$26
Topshop
This bucket hat is reversible, meaning it's a two-for-one deal. If '90s grunge is your thing, add this to your accessories repertoire
Au Natural
Woven Straw Beret
$39
& Other Stories
A beret made of straw? Why the heck not. The natural material gives the silhouette a more summery summery feel.
The New Normcore
Brixton Bondi Visor
$48
Urban Outfitters
This isn't your dad's visor! Thanks to a cool straw update featuring stripes of red, it feels fresh, modern, and undeniably trendy.
Park It
Big Sur Throwback Nylon Hat
$34
Parks Project
All of Parks Project's sales benefit US National Parks conservancy efforts and this hat in particular supports the Ventana Wilderness Alliance and their volunteer trail crew. It boasts a cool retro flair and does good while looking good.
With The Band
Round Top Straw Hat
$49
& Other Stories
This straw hat features an ultra flat brim and black accent hat band. Very Cinque Terre, no?
Blooming Bucket
Champion Daisy Bucket Hat
$35
Urban Outfitters
Part '90s, part super sweet, this bucket hat is as summery as toppers get.
Out West
Cash Cowboy Hat
$78
Free People
Cowboy boots and all things Americana are having a moment, so why not top off your Western-inspired look with a cool cream cowgirl hat?
Fine Lines
Bicolor braided cap
$30
Mango
The baseball cap also gets a straw makeover—are you seeing a theme here? It's the perfect lightweight vacation hat.
Red Alert
CHARLES JEFFREY LOVERBOY
$77
Matches Fashion
The perfect way to add a shock of color to any summer outfit, this red beret would look especially rad with a streetwear-leaning look.
Easy Does It
Straw Flat Top Hat
$26
Topshop
Thanks to its black color way and classic silhouette, this hat is the perfect everyday accessory and be thrown on with just about anything.
Major Shade
Shady Character Packable Wide Brim Hat
$68
Free People
Have your own Bella (or Samantha Jones) moment in this ultra wide-brimmed floppy hat.