If a baseball cap is the only hat you've got in your closet, that needs to change stat. From straw and bucket styles to visors and berets, summer 2019 hats truly run the gamut and are definitely worthy of investing in. Look to any influencer, editor, runway, or major fashion enthusiast and you'll realize just how du jour the accessory truly is. Hats are also an easy way to make any look feel effortlessly cool, plus they save your face from harmful sun rays. A fashion trend that's good for you? Seems like a win-win.

Whether you're headed to Coachella this weekend and want something that fits in with a desert boho vibe or your style is more sporty-sleek and lends itself well to a streetwear-inspired style, the below roundup of hats will have an option you'll love. And because I know you're wondering, yes, it does include a few straw offerings—after the great giant-brimmed straw hat debacle involving designer Jacquemus and Bella Hadid went viral this summer, versions of the style with a more wearable feel have been having a major moment. It was only natural that a few options should be included in this list. Peruse it, pick one, and get shady.

Cali Cool

CREDO $111 Tenth Street Hats Buy Now

The ultimate festival hat, this lightweight woven style features a wide brim that'll help keep the sun out of your face and your eyes on the stage.

Orange Crush

Wythe Leather Band Felt Hat $58 Free People Buy Now

Why not pick a hat in a less common color to really amp up your outfit? This burnt orange style features a classic brimmed silhouette and is perfect for trips to the farmer's market and rooftop brunching alike.

Can't Be Tamed

Leopard Reversible Bucket Hat $26 Topshop Buy Now

This bucket hat is reversible, meaning it's a two-for-one deal. If '90s grunge is your thing, add this to your accessories repertoire

Au Natural

Woven Straw Beret $39 & Other Stories Buy Now

A beret made of straw? Why the heck not. The natural material gives the silhouette a more summery summery feel.

The New Normcore

Brixton Bondi Visor $48 Urban Outfitters Buy Now

This isn't your dad's visor! Thanks to a cool straw update featuring stripes of red, it feels fresh, modern, and undeniably trendy.

Park It

Big Sur Throwback Nylon Hat $34 Parks Project Buy Now

All of Parks Project's sales benefit US National Parks conservancy efforts and this hat in particular supports the Ventana Wilderness Alliance and their volunteer trail crew. It boasts a cool retro flair and does good while looking good.

With The Band

Round Top Straw Hat $49 & Other Stories Buy Now

This straw hat features an ultra flat brim and black accent hat band. Very Cinque Terre, no?

Blooming Bucket

Champion Daisy Bucket Hat $35 Urban Outfitters Buy Now

Part '90s, part super sweet, this bucket hat is as summery as toppers get.

Out West

Cash Cowboy Hat $78 Free People Buy Now

Cowboy boots and all things Americana are having a moment, so why not top off your Western-inspired look with a cool cream cowgirl hat?

Fine Lines

Bicolor braided cap $30 Mango Buy Now

The baseball cap also gets a straw makeover—are you seeing a theme here? It's the perfect lightweight vacation hat.

Red Alert

CHARLES JEFFREY LOVERBOY $77 Matches Fashion Buy Now

The perfect way to add a shock of color to any summer outfit, this red beret would look especially rad with a streetwear-leaning look.

Easy Does It

Straw Flat Top Hat $26 Topshop Buy Now

Thanks to its black color way and classic silhouette, this hat is the perfect everyday accessory and be thrown on with just about anything.

Major Shade

Shady Character Packable Wide Brim Hat $68 Free People Buy Now

Have your own Bella (or Samantha Jones) moment in this ultra wide-brimmed floppy hat.