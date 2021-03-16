Following months of negotiations and gridlock, President Joe Biden signed a new $1.9 trillion stimulus package including $1,400 stimulus checks for eligible individuals on Thursday, March 11 after it was passed by the House — and the internet didn't waste any time going into celebration mode. Shortly after the news broke, people took to Twitter to commemorate the moment the money hit their accounts with some newfound swagger and plenty of memes. These stimulus memes about $1,400 in your bank account put a lighthearted spin on what people are planning to do with the extra money, and they're hilarious.

The IRS and U.S. Treasury began depositing the first wave of $1,400 payments all around the country the weekend of Friday, March 12, and numerous individuals have received their stimulus money since then. If you are eligible for at least some money but haven't gotten a government payment yet, you can check on the status of your check by using the "Get My Payment" tool on IRS.gov. Keep in mind that if the IRS doesn't currently have your banking information, you'll most likely get a check or debit card through the mail. Once you enter your information in your "Get My Payment" portal, you'll see "Payment Status," "Need More Information," or "Payment Status Not Available." To check your Payment Status, click on that option to get an exact date for when you can expect to get your money.

As time has passed from the IRS' initial announcement on March 12, more people are reporting that they've gotten an extra $1,400 in their bank accounts, and the mood on Twitter took on a decidedly cheerful tone as individuals decided to create their own "bank account: $1400" memes sharing what they'd do with the money.

On one end of the spectrum, some people shared some more low-key ways they'd level up with the extra cash, including splurging on some extra costs they'd normally cut out.

On the other end, some people who'd gotten the checks reported having a ~vibe~ makeover as they celebrated their newfound wealth with some hilarious (and outrageous) requests. From fixing McDonald's ice cream machines to taking the names of some establishments very literally, Twitter users shared how their attitudes had changed with the money.

These are just some of the many LOL-worthy stimulus check tweets out there, so take a moment to browse through some of the hilarious additions and, if you're feeling inspired, pen your own take on the meme.