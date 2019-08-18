As a Starbucks devotee, I'll be the first to admit that it's tough to fuel up on your coffee runs without overdoing it on the sugar. Considering that some sweet beverages sneakily pack a lot more than the maximum of 25 grams of sugar you should be consuming per day, I make a point of keeping an eye on how much sweet stuff is in my cup of joe to make sure I'm not inadvertently drinking my dessert in coffee form. Here are the four Starbucks drinks with the least sugar, so you can make satisfying your caffeine fix a more health-conscious move.

Let's be real: We all have those times when we're craving something sweet, but you know that drinking 69 grams of sugar in one sitting is pretty much guaranteed to give you a sugar coma that'll prevent you from doing anything for the rest of the day. While you can't go wrong with a plain iced coffee or an unflavored latte, what about the drinks that offer a hint of sweetness without going overboard? Check out these four sips that promise to be delicious and refreshing without breaking the sugar bank.

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee with Sweet Cream

Starbucks

Ever since it made its debut, the Nitro Cold Brew Coffee has become my Starbucks go-to. While the coffee giant's Cold Brew (which is slow-steeped for 20 hours) is infused with nitrogen, thus giving it a subtly sweet flavor and creamy consistency, you can also upgrade the original by getting it with a "float of house-made vanilla sweet cream." Contrary to what you'd expect, this sweet addition adds just 4g of sugar compared to the 0g of sugar found in the regular Nitro Cold Brew.

Iced Coffee with Coconut Milk

One easy way to add flavor to your iced coffee instead of using flavored syrups (which can add up to 23g of sugar per grande-sized drink) is to add a flavored milk to your cup of joe. An iced coffee served with coconut milk only includes 2g of sugar and packs plenty of flavor.

Iced Skinny Latte

Starbucks

If you're craving a sweetened Iced Latte but don't want all the sugar that can go along with it (like 28g of sugar in a Grande Vanilla Latte), you're better off grabbing an Iced Skinny Flavored Latte. As with a regular iced latte, the drink starts with a base of "rich, full-bodied espresso" and nonfat milk, which is then mixed with your choice of sugar-free flavored syrup. One Grande Iced Skinny Latte clocks in at 11g of sugar, which is less than half of the most of fructose you'd be consuming in a regular one.

Unsweetened Teavana Shaken Iced Passion Tango Tea

Starbucks

While many of Starbucks' teas can be full of sugar, the unsweetened version of Teavana Shaken Iced Passion Tango Tea promises to serve up plenty of flavor with 0g of sugar. While I personally think that it has enough flavor without needing to add syrup, doing so will only set you back on 11g of sugar.

Again, all of these choices promise to deliver plenty of sweetness and flavor without giving you a sugar coma, so I'd take a look and decide what option sounds the tastiest to you.