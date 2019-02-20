It's always hard to definitively tell which makeup, nail, and hair trends will blow up each season, although runways and social media searches are definitely ace indicators. The below list of spring 2019 beauty trends was compiled based on what dominated catwalks and which topics have been blowing up on Pinterest as of late, so if you decide to give any of them a try chances are you'll be doing so right alongside industry insiders, editors, and beauty nerds alike. Good company, no? From the coolest eyeshadow looks as executed by celebrity makeup artists for Fashion Week to the most dreamt about hair color du jour as indicated by the 2019 Pinterest 100 List, these are the beauty trends that are set to make this spring extra fresh.

Less is More

The no-makeup makeup look continues to blaze on, as seen on the runways of designers including Stella McCartney, Proenza Schouler, Michael Kors, Balmain, and more. Natural skin that doesn't look overly contoured, blushed, bronzed, or the like is in, as well as eye makeup that does the bare minimum—literally. Simplify your morning makeup routine by embracing your natural features and you'll simultaneously be feeding into one of the biggest runway trends for spring. It's a win-win.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dip Powder Nails

According to Pinterest, people are into dip powder nails. Really into them. Boasting the same lasting effects as a gel manicure but also being way better for your nails, they're the best of both worlds and look like glossy perfection.

Go For Gold

Kate Spade, Monse, Kim Shui, and Adeam all sent shimmery gold lids down their spring runways, and now it's the only beauty look I ever want to wear. Perfect for festivals and nights out, it can be simplified to also work for everyday by toning down the amount of shimmer you apply or forgoing liner and mascara for a more ethereal look.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lilac Hair

Lilac hair will never not be cool, as proven by Lady Gaga's late-2018 dye job that was purple perfection. With so many excellent semi-permanent color options, why not give the fantastical color a spin?

80s Eyes

If you like doing your makeup in electrifying fashion, then you're going to love this trend. Highly pigmented eyeshadow covering the entire lid ruled the runways of Christian Siriano, Gabriela Hearst, Alice + Olivia, and more, adding strong punches of color to each show. Choose your favorite hue and go wild with it.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Baby Bangs

Baby bangs made a surprising appearance on the Pinterest 100 List, but seeing as coolest-girl-on-earth Emma Watson rocked them in 2018 it's completely understandable.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pink Shadow

Dust your lids with any shade of pink and you'll be channeling the spring runways of Giorgio Armani, Brandon Maxwell, Area, and more. The floral hue ruled at Fashion Week, so go ahead and give it a try.

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Popsicle Pouts

The look of having just eaten a frozen treat or berry lollipop is also holding strong, as championed by designers like Paul Costelloe and Johnathan Simkhai. I recommend imitating it by grabbing a lip stain, applying it at the center of your pout, and using your finger to draw it out towards the outer lines of your lips from there. The more imperfect, the better.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ah, beautiful spring.