Attention, all makeup lovers: Sephora has some exciting changes coming to its loyalty program. Whether you’re a Beauty Insider, a VIB who spends at least $350 a year, or a Rouge member who spends at least $1,000 annually, there’s news for you. Starting on May 29, Sephora Beauty Insiders can expect more savings, samples, and more.

First up, saving money while spending just got even easier. Members of Sephora’s loyalty program at every level can use 500 points to get $10 off at checkout both online and in store instantly. There are also new Point Multiplier members-only sales events coming up, so you can earn even more points at a time. For Insiders, you can get double the points for each dollar you spend at a Point Multiplier event, while VIBs will get 3x as many and Rouges will get 4x. Sephora is also expanding free shipping to VIB (for orders above $35) and Insiders (for orders above $50).

With all these new points you’ll be raking in, you may be wondering how to spend them all. Well, now your points can go beyond just material purchases. You can exchange your points for exclusive experiences like meeting brand founders, getting a facial from a skincare guru, seeing what goes into making your fave products, and more. However, while social distancing is still in place, the rewards will be limited to digitally-accessible rewards for the time being.

If your birthday is coming up, pay special attention to this. Sephora is expanding the categories you can choose your birthday gift from. You can now choose hair and body care options, as well as products from cult-favorite brands like Milk Makeup, Briogeo, and Sol de Janeiro. Free stuff always hits differently, so make sure to check out the new offerings.

Courtesy of Sephora

The last major update is that you can now use your points for a good cause. Starting in June, Sephora’s Charity Rewards program will let loyalty members donate their points. For every amount of points you redeem for charity, Sephora will donate the corresponding amount to a different charity each month. In June, the makeup brand will be donating to the National Black Justice Coalition, the leading Black LGBTQ+ civil rights organization. For July, it will be donating to Project Glimmer, a group centered on helping at-risk women of every age.

With so many changes on the way, you're probably ready to start a new Sephora cart ASAP. If you’re not a member already, now’s a perfect time to join. For those who prefer shopping in person, you can see here which stores are currently open, as well as see the restrictions in place to ensure you keep yourself and others as safe as possible.