Prime Day is finally here, which means it's time to fill your house with the latest and greatest gadgets without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking for new speakers, an upgraded TV, high-tech kitchen appliances, or anything in between, Amazon has you totally covered. More specifically, if you're on the lookout for Amazon Prime Day's KitchenAid Mixer deal, look no further. The must-have appliance is on sale right now, which means you can order it on the cheap and add it to your kitchen.

Before you grab your wallet and head to Amazon.com in pursuit of the mixer, you'll have to keep a few things in mind. For starters, only Amazon Prime members will be able to score the discounted items on Prime Day. If you aren't a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and join in on the fun. If you end up loving Prime (which, I'm sure you will), you'll be able to keep the subscription going for $12.99 per month. However, if you'd rather save money and quit your Prime membership before it officially starts, you can cancel your subscription before your free trial ends.

Still, whether you're a dedicated Prime member or someone who's just trying it out, you'll be able to partake in the Prime Day deals, like the KitchenAid Mixer.

Now, let's talk about the KitchenAid Mixer. At the time of publication, the 5-quart artisan design series with glass bowl costs appliance normally costs $459.99, but the Prime Day flash sale has it going for only $239.99, which is nearly 50% off the normally pricy appliance.

Almost 50% Off KitchenAid Mixers

KitchenAid KSM155GBAZ 5-Qt. Artisan Design Series with Glass Bowl $460 $240 | Amazon

Keep in mind that there are three colors on sale: Azure Blue, Candy Apple Red, and Sugar Pearl Silver. As of publication, the silver color is selling the fastest, and the red color has the most units still available. No matter which color you get, saving 50% off the must-have kitchen appliance is still a steal.

See? It's a pretty great deal. If you're hoping to take advantage of it, you better act soon. As always, Prime Day doesn't last forever. This year's event is longer that last year's, though. Those of you who shopped in 2018 might remember the event being 36 hours long. Believe it or not, this year's Prime Day will last 48 hours and end at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 16. That gives you just enough time to search for your fave appliances without feeling the need to rush through your shopping spree.