Happy Amazon Prime day everyone! For many of us, we've been saving and collecting those pennies so we can score some delicious deals from this two-day shopping extravaganza. Well, for those home chefs who are looking to cook up some delicious recipes this summer, these Prime Day Instant Pot deals will have your mouth watering.

Cooking isn't always an easy process. It can be long, messy, and tedious. However, Amazon has hooked online shoppers up with some incredible deals on Instant Pot products that take off over half of the initial asking price, meaning you can score some of these cult favorites for (no joke) under $60. These products include the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, Instant Ace Plus Cooking & Beverage Blender, Instant Smart Pot with WiFi, and the Instant Pot SSV800 Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator. Can you believe that? You can snag all of these cooking appliances for a steal, which will make cooking for friends, family, or even just yourself so much easier.

Not only will you able to whip up some impressive rice and soups with the classic Instant Pots, but purchasing the blender and sous vide calculator will allow novice or experienced chefs to take their culinary skills one step higher by elevating each dish. I have to ask — is there room for one more at the kitchen table?

Nearly 60% Off The Instant Pot DUO Plus 60

Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 $130 $56 | Amazon See on Amazon

There's nothing like a classic. The Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 is nearly 60% off today, so make sure to add it to your cart. This is a multi-use cooking machine that acts as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice steamer, and egg cooker. Plus, it has nearly a five-star review on Amazon.

40% Off The Instant Ace Plus Cooking & Beverage Blender Cooking & Beverage Blender

Instant Ace Plus Cooking & Beverage Blender $150 $90 | Amazon See on Amazon

A blender is crucial for your chef needs, and the Instant Ace Blender is 40% off on Amazon Prime Day. This state of the art blender holds up to 54oz and comes equipped with eight stainless steel blades. It's perfect for smoothies, sauces, and can crush ice.

Nearly 60% Off The Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $175 $90 | Amazon See on Amazon

The high-tech smart wifi cooker is nearly 60% on Amazon Prime Day. It has the functions of eight cooking appliances including: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, saute/searing, and steam, but it also connects to WiFi so you can start cooking right from work, and comes equipped with Echo Dot. That means you'll have access to over 1,000 recipes and share your cooking process with friends and family.

Over 30% Off The Instant Pot SSV800 Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator

Instant Pot SSV800 Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator, 6 or 8 quart $75 $60 | Amazon See on Amazon

Get fancy with a sous vide cooker. The Instant Pot SSV800 is over 30% off today, so kick your culinary skills into high gear. This appliance comes in two sizes, six or eight quartz and is perfect for making gourmet style meals in the comfort of your own home. It regulate temperatures and cooking times for each dish in order to make everything perfect and tasty.

Have you ever dreamed of being Gordon Ramsey or Martha Stewart, but didn't think you had the cooking chops to meet their expectations? Well, these (cheap) appliances will make you the hostess of the year. Let's be honest, there's nothing better than getting loved ones together and shocking them with delicious meals that you created. Plus, these stainless steel appliances are easy to manage and compact, so the stress of cleaning up won't be the first thing on your mind — even if you don't have a dishwasher. You can check out all the Instant Pot Prime Day deals here.

If you're like me, you're probably fluent in the art of take-out and delivery. However, after seeing these Instant Pot prime deals, I doubt I'll be opting for those options anytime soon. So, grab that apron, call your friends, and get ready to cook. These deals are just too delicious to ignore.