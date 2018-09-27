Ah, the vast (and highly unpredictable) world of memes. Sometimes, memes bring pure joy, and other times, they lead to an unwavering sense of sadness (in the event that they're relating to the POTUS, for example). Anyway, after taking a look at the internet's latest meme, I'm mostly filled with fear, horror, and unshakeable anxiety. So, if you haven't already seen these popular memes about moths and lamps, they might seriously haunt your dreams forever, until the end of time. I don't know about you, but there's absolutely no way I'm sleeping a wink tonight.

You're probably already aware of the fact that moths are extremely attracted to lamps. If you want to get nerdy with me for two seconds, it's because they usually use the moon for navigation. Seeing artificial light totally throws them off, according to HowStuffWorks, which is why they usually end up flying into lightbulbs and fire, leading to their unfortunate deaths. Anyway, in the moths and lamps meme, moths are depicted as these giant, human-sized lamp-loving monsters. Each and every one of them will do absolutely anything they can to get their hands on a lamp. If you've never endured a nightmare about moths taking over the world, you definitely will now. In fact, I'd like to apologize in advance to each and every one of you. Good luck sleeping after seeing these, my friends.

OK, I don't know about you, but I am legitimately trembling right now. Every single light in my apartment is switched off, and I've tossed each and every one of my lamps out onto the sidewalk. If I see one freaking moth flying around my apartment right now, I will scream bloody murder. TBH, absolutely no moths will be welcome in my home, ever again.

On a lighter note, one cutesy meme recently went viral, playing off the title of Netflix's new original movie, To All The Boys I've Loved Before. Twitter started making confessions about "all the boys [they'd] ever loved before," and the results were hilarious. They start out with pretty tame ones, like "all the boys [they'd] ever loved before going to therapy," leading to funnier ones, such as "all the boys [they'd] ever loved before realizing Shawn Mendes exists and wanting him and only him," and finally, topping it all off with: "All The Boys [they'd] Ever Loved Before I Told Them I'm Bisexual And They Immediately Suggested We Have a Threesome." LOL. There are some really good ones out there, so check 'em out, if you haven't done so already. They're truly hilarious.

While the meme-iverse often tends to be funny and light-hearted, I've come to learn that it definitely has a dark side. Honestly, I'm a little disappointed that I can never un-see this horrifying moth meme, because I can guarantee it's going to haunt me for life. No worries, though — at this point, my apartment's light sources are as scare as can be. You may think I'm overreacting, but after witnessing these horrific sights, I'm pretty much scarred for life.