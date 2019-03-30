They might be good with politics (well, depending on who you ask), but that's seemingly about all President Donald Trump and President Barack Obama have in common. I mean, they appear to do everything differently, all the way down to the way they interact with children. While we're on that topic, let's look at some photos of Trump and Obama with kids, so you can see what I'm talkin' about (and laugh until your belly aches).

Honestly, the photos of their interactions with children are probably exactly what you'd expect them to be. While Trump seems to be a family man, he's not known for cuddly behavior, which, as you can probably imagine, hasn't always paired well with children. For example, he once reportedly said he doesn't change diapers, said he probably wouldn't have had children if it wasn't for his wives, and claimed that parenting isn't his "thing." (Hey, it's honestly not for everyone.) Contrast that with the genuine affection of Obama, who once reportedly said that he's "inspired" by his kids, talked about creating long-lasting opportunities for the children of the world, and said that out of everything he's done in the world, he's "most proud" to be Malia and Sasha Obama's dad.

They're just like night and day, is what I'm saying, and these photos prove it.

To start, get a load of this photo of Trump posing with children who visited the White House on April 26, 2018 for Take Your Child To Work Day. While the kids were photographed beaming and smiling from ear-to-ear, Trump was spotted giving what appeared to be an uncomfortable, get-me-out-of-here kind of facial expression. Of course, the camera could have caught him off guard or maybe he was just being his natural relaxed self, but, man, how can you not smile for all those gorgeous kiddos?

Conversely, when Obama was swarmed by a gaggle of kids on March 28, 2016 at the White House Easter Egg Roll, it was high-fives all around! OK, the facial expression is a little questionable, but if he was putting on an act, he did a good job hiding it, don't ya think?

He seemed to be in just as high spirits while visiting school children ahead of the 2014 NATO summit in Newport, Wales, even appearing to do some artwork with the kids.

Then we have a photo of Trump celebrating with kids. On October 28, 2018, he and Melania greeted and passed out candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House, but the president didn't look so into the holiday spirit. I mean, is it just me or does something look seriously wrong?

Maybe he was just creeped out by that spider headband, which is fair.

But what's up with this one, though? While some of these girls, who are the children of journalists and White House staffers, may have been amazed by Trump during a visit to the White House on October 27, 2017 , the little lady in the mask clearly wasn't buying whatever he was selling. It was probably all those awkward jokes about the media. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Then you have Obama who, on January 16, 2017, was tasked with pushing children on a swing set while visiting a shelter in Washington D.C. that he and Michelle had donated the fixture to. Judging from this girl's facial expression, he did a good job keeping a smooth and steady pace. Oh, and get this: The playset was apparently called Malia and Sasha's Castle, according to Teen Vogue. Does it get any cuter than that?

Told ya they were like night and day.

If you're ready to see more of their differences, you can check them out here, because they're endless.