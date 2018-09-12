All eyes are on Apple after the announcement of a slew of new products including the iPhone XS Max. The newest mobile device from Apple is one for the record books. Its impressive functionalities are matched with a sleek and glossy design that will have you swooning for days. These photos of the iPhone XS Max are seriously sleek.

On Wednesday, Sept. 12, Apple announced the launch of the iPhone XS Max at its 2018 Keynote Address in Cupertino, California. The first photos of the iPhone XS Max are (not surprisingly) absolutely stunning. The slender phone is made of sturdy stainless steel for a totally contemporary design. The iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch screen display, according to Apple. The pictures show that the iPhone XS Max much larger than previous iPhones. Its incredible size makes it the biggest iPhone to ever be released, according to Apple.

The unveiling of the iPhone XS Max also brings several new color options in a glossy finish for Apple fans to choose from. Photos of the new iPhone XS Max show that it will be sold in classic colors like gray, silver, and gold, per Apple's Wednesday announcement. I never thought I'd say this about a piece of technology, but the iPhone XS Max is simply gorgeous.

Screenshot/Apple

While you're busy ogling at photos of the new iPhone XS Max, there are some new features you should know about. At the 2018 Keynote Address, Apple said the extraordinary iPhone XS Max is equipped with a dual-camera 12-megapixel wide and telephoto lens. The lenses can be seen in released photos of the device. This should help improve picture quality in low-light environments, as well as a more sophisticated camera zoom functionality. The front-facing camera features a 7-megapixel lens to bring more depth and sharpness to portrait mode photos.

Screenshot/Apple

Screenshot/Apple

The iPhone XS Max features OLED technology same as 2017's iPhone X. This means that the iPhone XS Max will emit less light than previous models. As a result, the battery on the iPhone XS Max should last longer since it is using less power than before.

At the 2018 Keynote Address, Apple said the iPhone XS will last 30 minutes longer than iPhone X and the iPhone XS Max will last 90 minutes longer than the iPhone X's current battery life.

The new and improved iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are also more durable than ever before. They are made of surgical grade stainless steel and features the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, according to Apple. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are also said to be able to withstand up to two meters for as long as 30 minutes.

Screenshot/Apple

The official release date for the iPhone XS Max is going to Friday, Sept. 21. The fastest way to get your hands on Apple's biggest iPhone is to take part in the preorder. Apple fans will be able to preorder the iPhone XS Max starting on Friday, Sept. 14, so mark your calendars. Until then, these photos of the exquisite new iPhone XS Max will have to be enough to tide you over until you can get your hands on one for yourself.