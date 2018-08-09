These Photos Of The Galaxy Note 9 Will Make You Want To Upgrade Your Phone ASAP

Way, way back in my middle school days (aka my prime), I wanted nothing more than a bright pink Razer flip phone. I'm almost certain that most millennial girls can relate — ask practically anyone. Sadly, it died over a decade ago, but if you're ready to check out the latest and greatest "cool thing," these photos of the Galaxy Note 9 show that it's infinitely cooler than any phone you've yet to try out (even without my beloved dolphin cell phone charm, RIP).

In case you haven't heard, Samsung released its newest creation, the Galaxy Note 9, on Aug. 9 in Brooklyn, New York at 11 a.m. ET. Aside from the fact that the news smartphone is available in a ton of really amazing colors, it has a freaking enormous screen, a super advanced S pen, and even a screen fingerprint sensor (yes, you heard that correctly, and it sounds straight-up incredible). So, as you would probably imagine, Samsung's new Galaxy looks sleeker than any phone I've ever owned. If you don't believe me, check out the photos below. You'll want to get your hands on one, like... immediately. Oh, and on top of that, it comes in four different colors: Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Ocean Blue, and my personal favorite, Metallic Copper.

Ooh, ahh. Just take a second to take in all of its beauty. Isn't it shiny? That screen is freaking huge. I'm most definitely planning on watching more than a few Netflix movies on this.

Lizzy Rosenberg

Lizzy Rosenberg

Samsung

Even though the Galaxy Note 9 has a really large screen, it's super thin, and it's the perfect size for pocket storage. I don't know about you, but I'm beyond excited to get my hands on one of these babies.

The Samsung S9, if you've given it a spin, has a pretty awesome feature which allows its users to make their own slow motion GIFs. If you're looking to make one for yourself, simply record a slo-mo video in the Camera app, play around with the details to your liking, and then save it to your camera roll. You can share any of these to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or you can keep it for yourself to post later. It's a pretty dope feature, and since the Galaxy Note 9 sounds pretty darn advanced as well, I'm guessing they'll have loads of cool features like it. I seriously cannot wait to try it out. The Note 9 will be available in stores and online on Aug. 24.

Samsung

Everybody knows that Samsung is known for its sleek and hi-tech phone models, and the Galaxy Note 9 pretty much proves it. Not only do they have a ton of sweet features, but they also look super cool, and it'll probably bring you back to those good old days in the cafeteria, when you wanted to show off your sick new phone to just about everyone. I know having a hi-tech phone doesn't automatically make you the coolest kid in school, but it'll sure make you feel like it.