Selena Gomez has hit her tipping point with the paparazzi. The singer has been hard at work filming her upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building in New York City, and her presence in the city's Upper East Side neighborhood has received a lot of attention. Paparazzi have been periodically sneaking shots of Sel on set, but it appears she's had it with the constant camera ambushes. The photos of Selena Gomez flipping off the paparazzi are understandable, IMO.

Gomez was looking very New York City chic in the new set of photos, taken on Feb. 24. As she made her way down the street in a large fur coat, ~something~ set her off, because she flipped the bird to one of the paps nearby and the moment was captured on camera.

It's unclear what exactly provoked the singer, but the photo was a whole damn mood and fans were living for it. As one fan pointed out, the candid shots have been ruining the forthcoming show before it airs.

"They need to do something about the paparazzi recording cause all their doing is being *ssholes to selena and spoiling the whole show for everyone," one fan tweeted.

"Selena dragging the paparazzi was the highlight of my day," another person tweeted.

You can see the pic of Gomez flipping off the paparazzi below.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Thankfully, there's still plenty of mystery surrounding the show, so fans are in for a surprise. Gomez divulged a bit of info about what fans can expect from Only Murders in the Building during a recent Instagram live.

"The show is actually really fun," she said. "It’s kind of a dramedy, so there’s moments that are real and then there are other moments that are complete chaos and hilarious. I’m working with Steve Martin and Martin Short and if you don’t know their work, by the way, they’re pretty amazing people to be around."

Sel has no problem dishing the deets of her new project, as long as she's doing it on her own accord.