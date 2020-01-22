Before the new spinoff series Katy Keene has its big premiere in a few weeks, Riverdale is going to give fans an extra-special sneak peek into the fashionista's world. Lucy Hale's stylish New Yorker is set to make a guest appearance in an upcoming episode of Riverdale that will air a day before Katy Keene's series debut, and now fans finally have their first look at the exciting crossover. Newly released photos of Riverdale's Katy Keene crossover show Katy kicking it with her old pal Veronica Lodge.

The crossover episode depicted in these new photos will be called "Men of Honor," and it will be the twelfth episode of Riverdale's fourth season. Fans still have a bit to wait for this crossover though; it is scheduled to air on The CW on Wednesday, Feb. 5. That airdate is especially meaningful since it falls the day before Katy Keene's series premiere on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Riverdale fans should not be too surprised to learn that the crossover episode with Katy Keene will focus largely on Veronica. After all, Veronica moved to Riverdale from New York City, which is where Katy Keene is set, and she has mentioned her friendship with Katy in previous episodes. During the Halloween episode earlier in Season 4, Veronica even called in a favor from Katy to get the designer to make costumes for Archie and Mad Dog. Photos from the episode reveal Veronica will travel back to New York and reunite with Katy.

The CW also released a synopsis for the crossover episode, which makes it sound like the Katy Keene crossover will actually only affect Veronica's storyline, while everyone else in Riverdale will be dealing with some dire situations. Spoiler alert: The synopsis includes some spoilers from up to Riverdale Season 4, Episode 9, "Tangerine."

Archie grows concerned for Frank after someone from his past arrives in Riverdale. Betty and Alice's investigation into incidents at Stonewall Prep leads them on a collision course with their number one suspect. Jughead challenges Bret to a duel to settle their grievances, while Toni, Kevin, and Fangs seek revenge against Nick St. Clair, who has shown up unexpectedly in Riverdale. Finally, a trip to New York City gives Veronica an opportunity to catch up with her old friend Katy Keene.

Fans still don't know much at all about Archie's newly arrived uncle Frank, but apparently everyone is about to find out a lot more about him. Plus, everyone's least favorite rich kid Nick St. Clair will apparently be making a return, but targeting Toni, Kevin, and Fangs for some reason instead of his usual foes Archie and Veronica.

Finally, the synopsis also reveals Betty and Alice will be focusing their efforts on unraveling the mystery of Stonewall Prep, and the rest of the first-look photos from "Men of Honor" center on Betty confronting Jughead's prep-school nemesis Bret Weston Wallace.

Get ready to meet Katy Keene when she shows up on Riverdale on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.