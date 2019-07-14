Kate Middleton and Prince William have had quite the tennis-filled weekend. The couple took a break from their royal duties to attend Wimbledon to watch the men's singles final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. These photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon show a relaxed couple enjoying the game.

On Sunday, July 14, William and Kate attended the men's single final at Wimbledon. The Duchess of Cambridge was wearing a short-sleeved baby-blue dress, which royal blogger @GabiK_blogoKate noted was a custom Emilia Wickstead dress, and her husband wore a matching light blue shirt underneath a gray suit. The royal couple shared photos of themselves attending the final in Stories on their official Kensington Royal Instagram account. One of the photos showed William and Kate speaking to staff at Wimbledon with the text, "Thank you to all the ballboys, ballgirls, staff and referees at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Cup for your fantastic work at [Wimbledon]!" Another photo posted to Kensington Royal's Instagram stories showed Prince William and Middleton intently watching the game with the text "Watching the Gentlemen's Singles Final."

There is no shortage of smiley photos of William and Kate where they look like they're sure enjoying their day date at Wimbledon, matching ensembles and all.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pool/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

William and Kate also attended Wimbledon together in 2018. Middleton wore an iconic bright yellow dress, proving she knows how to add the perfect pop of color to the annual tournament.

Though this was William's first Wimbledon game for 2019, Kate also attended the women's single finals with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, on July 13. The royal in-laws watched Meghan's close friend Serena Williams play against Simona Halep. The Kensington Royal Instagram account shared four photos from the July 13 Wimbledon match with a caption that said, in part, "Well done to Serena Williams and Simona Halep on a fantastic match, and congratulations Simona on your first Wimbledon title!"

Meghan and Prince Harry's official Instagram account, Sussex Official, also shared a photo of Markle and Middleton at Wimbledon, with the caption reading, in part, "Their Royal Highnesses watched Serena Williams vs. Simona Halep on Centre Court - sitting in the Royal Box alongside The Duke of Kent - President of the AELTC, former world number one Martina Navratilova and three-time grand slam winner Virginia Wade." TBH, these pictures of Meghan and Kate together could singlehandedly put rumors of that sister-in-law "feud" to rest.

The fan-favorite royals weren't the only famous faces at Wimbledon. Other celebs in in attendance included Kendall Jenner, Claire Foy, Tom Hiddleston, Poppy Delevingne, Letitia Wright, Lena Dunham, and David Beckham. So, it was a star-studded affair all around.

Considering public appearances are a big part of the royals' duties, it's always nice when they get a chance to step away from their busy lives and enjoy the view once in a while. Plus, royal stans love a chance to see the parents-of-three all coupled up (and twinning!) on a day out together.