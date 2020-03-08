Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be leaving their royal titles behind, but that doesn't mean their style game isn't still fit for royalty. With the pair scheduled to step back from their royal duties at the end of the month, they gave fans one more amazing look before officially parting with palace life — and these photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Mountbatten Music Festival show they completely slayed their appearance. The couple, who were guests of honor at the annual event, put their best foot forward wearing matching crimson ensembles.

On Saturday, March 7, it's safe to say that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wowed everyone with their second public appearance since announcing that they were planning to step back as senior members of the royal family. Prince Harry, who donned his official uniform for Captain General of the Royal Marines likely for the last time, went for a red dress code along with his wife. The former Suits star kept with the trend of eye-popping hues she's worn lately and stunned in a red cape dress by Safiyaa. She accessorized the crimson look with statement ruby earrings, a red satin clutch by Manolo Blahnik, and red suede Aquazzura pumps. The pair were greeted by a round of applause as they entered Royal Albert Hall and went to sit in the royal box.

While they've taken some time out of the spotlight since announcing their plans to become financially independent from the British monarchy and split their time between North America and the U.K., the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles during the evening and appeared to have no problems stepping back into their royal duties.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The couple's latest appearance came just days after Prince Harry and Markle made their return to the U.K. a triumphant one on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess couldn't have looked more loved-up while attending the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5 — and Markle appeared to allude to the couple's changing role in her sartorial choices. She made a departure from the more muted and conservative shades she's worn in the past with a vibrant turquoise fitted sheath dress paired with a sleek ponytail.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There are still a few weeks left to go until Markle and Prince Harry head back to Canada and start their new lives as no longer being senior members of the royal family, so here's hoping fans can catch some more iconic style moments before then.