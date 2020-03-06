Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are rounding out the last of their senior royal engagements, and seem to be having a great time doing so. The two were all smiles on their way to the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday, March 5, and didn't let a little rain stop them from being in good spirits. It's what happened inside the event that made Meghan and Harry feel all the feels, though. These photos of Meghan and Harry reacting to a surprise engagement are so pure.

Of course, it was a night to remember as Harry, Meghan, and dozens of others gathered to celebrate the achievements of injured veterans in sports and adventure challenges. Thursday also marked Meghan's first public outing since she and Harry announced their decision to step back as senior royals on Jan. 8, and she seemed to radiate confidence.

Meghan and Harry both took the stage at different times during the night to present awards, and were just as surprised as everyone else in attendance when veteran Danny Holland proposed to his now-fiancée.

After accepting the Recognizing Achievement Award, Holland called to his girlfriend to join him on the stage as he got on one knee to pop the question. Meghan and Harry proved they're both fans of true love with their priceless reactions. Check out the gorgeous photos from the surprise proposal below.

Meghan basically melts in this video below watching the proposal.

Not to mention the adorable moments Harry and Meghan shared as they watched the couple's milestone moment take place.

PAUL EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images

PAUL EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan also got a reaction from event attendees when she gave a nod to her and Harry's current living arrangements, saying:

I will say, when we were watching the videos all the way in Canada, we had the same moment we do each year, which is, 'How are you going to choose?' So, we've done our best and I'm very pleased to announce the winner, who is Lee Spencer.

While the fate of Meghan and Harry's public outings remains foggy as they prepare to navigate this new, more private, chapter of their lives, I'm thankful royal fans got these amazing pictures to swoon over.