There’s no question that Netflix’s original film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before took the internet by storm in 2018. The film set girls’ hearts on fire with love for Peter Kavinsky and gave them hope that one day they, too, could be like Lara Jean Covey. But what about the actors playing these characters? While Noah Centineo is single right now, Lana Condor is so happily attached to her boyfriend Anthony de la Torre that she’s a lot like Lara Jean herself! Actually, these photos of Lana Condor and Anthony de la Torre show how true to life To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is!

Just to give you an idea of how Lara Jean-ish Condor actually is, let’s talk about how she expresses her feelings. In an August 2018 interview with Us Weekly, Condor revealed that she journals. A lot.

“I do a lot of journaling,” Condor told Us Weekly at the time. “When I have a lot of emotion going on, I’ll write. I write letters to my family, my boyfriend, anyone I’m trying to get my point across to. It’s easier for me to express myself.”

As you probably know by now, Lara Jean basically journals all her feelings — in letter form, of course! And that’s not something totally foreign to de la Torre, either. According to Condor, he writes her love letters! When Us Weekly asked how de la Torre shows his love for her, Condor said, “He writes me love letters, actually! He’s done that since we started dating and I keep them all. We try to keep the spark alive!”

So, yeah, they’re basically Lara Jean and Peter. In any case, let’s take a look at a few of this couple’s photos because they truly are adorable and deserve your attention!

First up is this photo from Condor’s Instagram which shows the couple in a rather romantic embrace. Both look very sleek and very beautiful! Condor posted the photo in honor of de la Torre’s birthday back in November 2018:

She did the same with this photo in 2017:

On Jan. 7, Condor shared a short video of herself and de la Torre having a blast at a little shindig for Netflix. The video shows the two dancing, laughing, and finally walking toward the camera. It’s too cute!

And back in September 2018, de la Torre posted an incredibly romantic photo of himself and Condor lurking in the shadows at an event for Entertainment Weekly, but looking totally in love while doing it!

“Always hold her purse 👛,” de la Torre captioned the photo. I guess that means he’s her designated purse carrier while they’re out on the town. Anyway, here’s a look at the photo.

All the way back in September 2017, de la Torre made reference to his purse carrying duties once again. “When you rock your girls purse better than she does,” he wrote in the caption of a photo showing him and Condor standing together as he carries her purse.

Obviously, Condor and de la Torre are totally in love with each other and all these photos only emphasize that fact! So adorable!