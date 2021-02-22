Everyone loves dogs with human-like names, and one just joined the reality TV royal family. These photos of Kylie Jenner's new puppy, Kevin, are beyond adorable. He looks like he's just a baby, but he's joining quite the large family of pets. In 2020, Jenner reportedly owned eight dogs in total, but nobody can be too sure of the final tally for 2021. She doesn't post her pups nearly as much as she used to in her Snapchat days of yesteryear, but regardless, little Kevin is joining quite the empire.

Longtime fans of Jenner already know and love her lanky and beloved Italian greyhounds, Norman and Bambi. Jenner adopted Norman in 2014, and Bambi in 2015, but the makeup mogul has since added to her clan of canines, and owned six others as of last year: Sophia, Odie, Ernie, Penny, Harlie, and Rosie.

The plainly-named Kevin is now part of the sizable puppy family, and on Feb. 22, Jenner made him an Instagram-official member. She simply captioned her post with his name, opting to share two handsome snapshots of the youngest pup. In the photos, he has a curious look on his face, but he'll no doubt nail the basics of modeling quickly. It's in his genes!

Jenner also posted an Instagram story featuring Kevin, captioning the photo, "My son." The 23-year-old influencer didn't share Kevin's age, or when she got the precious puppy, but by the looks of it, he's a brand new addition to her family. He's just a baby, but he's already taking the world by storm; Jenner's Instagram of him racked up over 3 million likes in just a few hours after she posted the photoset.

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family has their own fair share of pets, but it's safe to say Kylie Jenner has a dizzying amount of furry friends around the house. In 2018, she attempted to quiz then-boyfriend Travis Scott on all of her dogs' names, but even back then, there were too many to keep track.