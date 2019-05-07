It’s that time of year again when every fashionable celeb hits the red carpet at the Met Gala! Held the first Monday in May each year, the Met Gala typically follows a specific theme that all the celebs attending abide by. The year’s theme is “Camp,” as in fashion that’s ironic or even in bad taste. In some cases, that even means over the top. With that in mind, you definitely need to see the photos of Kim and Kanye at the 2019 Met Gala. They fit right in with all the campiness of the evening (well, Kim does, anyway) and look amazing while they’re at it!

David Fisher/Shutterstock